Amazon is gearing up to host its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale in India. Apart from the introductory discount offers, the e-commerce giant will bring many other bundled discount offers, including product exchange, payment offers, and other cashback offers. The best deals will be available as a part of lightning deals but only for a limited period. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE up for grabs with Rs 14,999 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

When is Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The Great Indian Festival sale will kickstart on October 3 for everyone. Prime members will be able to access the sale offer a day in advance on October 2. Prime members will also get the benefit of additional cashback, extended no-cost EMI. Also Read - Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will see great discount offers on mobile phones, electronics, Amazon devices, and many more products. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series with up to Rs 15,000 discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

How to get early access to deals

Prime members will be able to enjoy unlimited free, fast delivery on eligible items, video streaming, ad-free music, free in-game content, exclusive access to deals, and more. These users will get unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery on eligible items.

Prime subscribers will be eligible for an additional savings of Rs 15,000 on selected smartphones in the form of free screen replacement and reduced EMI. These users will get an exclusive 2-hour Express Delivery to eligible pin-codes in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad via the Prime Now app.

List of Amazon Prime plans

You can take the membership of Amazon Prime quarterly, or a whole year. The one month plan from Amazon is discontinued now. You have to make a one-time payment of Rs.329 for the quarter and only Rs.999 for the annual membership. Amazon offers three plans for prime members, which includes-

Rs 129 Amazon Prime Plan

Rs 129 Amazon Prime plan is the subscription model. Users can get all the benefits, including free one or two-day deliveries, access to Amazon Prime Videos, Prime Music, special discounts, and more. The validity of this plan is for one month.

Rs 329 Amazon Prime Plan

This Amazon plan for prime users is valid for three months. The plan offers prime video content and other prime benefits to all Prime members at no extra cost. It includes ad-free music and unlimited free, fast delivery on eligible items, exclusive access to deals & more.

Rs 999 Amazon Prime Plan

Ra 999 Amazon prime plan comes with one year of validity. The plan offers access to exclusive amazon originals, blockbuster Bollywood movies & regional movies. You can also watch unlimited movies, TV shows and get free shipping benefits.

If you want to get Prime for free, you can go for several recharge plans from Jio and Airtel that offer free Prime membership with it.

Airtel Amazon Prime Plan

Airtel Rs 299

Airtel Rs 349

Reliance Jio Amazon Prime Plan

JioFiber Rs 999

JioFiber Rs 1499

JioFiber Rs 2499

JioFiber Rs 3999

JioFiber Rs 8499

Great Indian Festival sale offers and discounts

The Amazon sale will additionally offer a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank debit, credit card, and EMI transactions. Amazon Business customers will get offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashback, and rewards during the sale. The e-commerce website has announced to offer over 1,000 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more.