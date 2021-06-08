When will your MacBook get macOS Monterey update?

Apple every year announces a new version of its macOS operating system for its PCs and laptops. This year is no different, with macOS Monterey. The software is currently under beta testing and will roll out this fall along with other software the company showcased today at its WWDC 2021 event. Also Read - Apple macOS Monterey released at WWDC 2021: Top features, supported devices

Key features of macOS Monterey include Universal Control, the addition of the Shortcuts app, redesign of Safari and more. Here we will be taking a look at all of the compatible devices that will get the macOS Monterey update along with the timeline of the update. Also Read - watchOS 8 brings new health features and more to your Apple Watch

macOS Monterey release timeline

Apple has already rolled out the developer beta version of macOS Monterey and expects to release the Public Beta version next month. The full release is expected to roll out in the fall. The company has not stated an official release date for the operating system, but according to various reports, it is expected to release in October. Also Read - iPad OS 15 announced: Supported devices, new features

Check the full list of macOS Monterey supported devices below:

macOS Monterey supported devices: Full list

Below is the list of the compatible devices:

iMac (late 2015 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac Mini (late 2014 and later)

MacBook Pro (early 2015 and later)

MacBook Air (early 2015 and later)

MacBook (early 2016 and later)

After the update is made available you can simply open the System Preferences in your Mac and tap on the update button to get the latest update.

Read more about macOS Monterey here. You can tap here to get a quick recap of what happened at the WWDC 2021 keynote.