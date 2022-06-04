comscore Who is the New Meta COO Javier Olivan and what are his contributions?
Who is the New Meta COO Javier Olivan and what are his contributions?

Javier Olivan will take up the position of Meta COO this year. Olivan is quite different from Sandberg and his contributions to Facebook are appreciable.

Meta COO Javier Olivan

Now that Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Meta, all eyes are on the next COO of the company. As noted by Mark Zuckerberg, Javier Olivan will be the next COO of Meta. Similar to Sandberg, Olivan has also worked at Meta for more than a decade, in fact, he joined a year before Sandberg, and his forthcoming COO journey is expected to be quite different from his low profile life at the company in past years. Also Read - Meta brings new tools to edit Reels on Instagram, Facebook

Javier Olivan, the next Meta COO is quite different from Sandberg

Javier Olivan, also known as “Javi” by his employees will take over the role quite differently from what Sheryl Sandberg did. Although he’ll be the COO of the Meta, he’ll be focusing only on the internal and operational aspects of the company. This is unlike what Sandberg offered with her workaround in much wider fields, eventually becoming the great name for Facebook in its run till now. Also Read - Instagram releases Amber alerts to notify users about the missing children in their area

Olivan himself acknowledged Sandberg’s contribution to the company, as he said, “Sheryl has been a remarkable advocate for Meta and has worked with partners and helped to tell our story to external audiences for years.” Also Read - WhatsApp banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in April 2022

Furthermore, he said, “With some exceptions, I don’t anticipate my role will have the same public-facing aspect, given that we have other leaders at Meta who are already responsible for that work.”

While Olivan sounds to be quite a different person than his predecessor, Sandberg, let us tell you that he has done remarkable contributions in his past life at the company.

As per a 2010 report by VentureBeat, Olivan was accountable for taking Facebook’s development to wider regions like India, Japan, Brazil, Russia, and Indonesia. In recent times, as a Chief Growth Officer, he supervised products and services on all the Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and Messenger.

Olivan is originally from the Pyrenees region of northern Spain. He studied at the University of Navarra and completed his degree in electrical and industrial engineering. He then pursued MBA from Stanford University. Before joining Facebook in 2007, Olivan worked at NTT and Siemens. Olivan, who’s perceived to be the low-key guy at Facebook, may now come to the limelight more often than before as he takes up the role of COO later this year.

  Published Date: June 4, 2022 10:44 AM IST

