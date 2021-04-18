In a recent incident, a man in the United Kingdom (UK) ordered apples (the fruit) via an online platform but received a brand new iPhone instead. Now, that’s called a good luck. Isn’t it? Here’s what exactly happened. Also Read - iPhone 13 mini leaks ahead of possible September 2021 launch: 5 features it could pack

A UK man, goes by the name Nick James aged 50 placed an order on Tesco's website recently. When James went to the company's local store to collect his ordered groceries in Twickenham, the store workers told him that there's a surprise waiting for him.

They said that there was a 'surprise' in his bag.

James, all excited, opened the bag and was surprised to to see the iPhone SE retail box hidden away in the ‘click and collect order’.

“Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iPhone! Made my sons week!” James took to microblogging site Twitter to reveal details related to the same. He also shared images of the packed iPhone SE with a card explaining the gift. You know what’s best? James also got apples he ordered — we mean the fruit.

A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there – an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! 😁 #tesco #substitute pic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD — Nick James (@TreedomTW1) April 10, 2021

“I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something – I was a little bit shocked to say the least,” James told Daily Mirror.

A report coming from Metro stated that this wasn’t unintentional. It is revealed that this was a part of a promotional campaign called a “super substitute”. Under this campaign, Tesco Mobile surprise click and collect members by replacing their order with something exiting and unexpected.

“Tesco Mobile is giving away 80 items in total until April 18 at a handful of stores. Winners are chosen at random, and you need to purchase certain items to be in with a chance of getting a ‘super substitute’,” the report stated.

The supermarket chain noted, “Tesco Mobile’s ‘Super Subs’ has been created to show how amazing things can happen when the worlds of supermarket and mobile come together – all while putting a smile on shopper’s faces.”

The report has also revealed that it’s not just the iPhone, some customers have got tables and AirPods as well as a part of the campaign.