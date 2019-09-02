There seems to be growing interest from the global outer space community with India’s Chandrayaan-2‘s moon landing. According to former NASA astronaut Donald A Thomas, when India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 will land on the surface of the moon, everyone at the US space agency and people around the world would be watching it. Chandrayaan-2 will be landing on the Moon on September 7. “Chandrayaan-2 will be the first spacecraft to land near the moon’s South Pole and this is where NASA hopes to land an astronaut in about five years from now. Not just NASA, but the whole world would be interested in knowing about the moon and the universe by following Chandrayaan-2,” he said according to a report by ANI.

He spoke to the media at an event in Park College of Engineering and Technology near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. “We have landed near the equator of the moon before but never at the South Pole. The South Pole is a very special location, we think there is ice in some of the craters that are permanently shadowed.” He added, “”If we find ice there then we can have water and from that oxygen and hydrogen.”

Speaking about the living conditions on Moon, he said, “The moon is a tough place to live. There is a lot of radiation out there. In day time the temperature there could reach 100 degrees Celsius and during night time minus 100 degrees Celsius.” This mission will make India only the fourth country to attempt a soft landing on Moon after the US, Russia and China.

Chandrayaan-2 latest moon photos

The Indian Space Research Organization last week released a fresh set of photographs of the surface of the moon and its craters taken by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. According to ISRO, the pictures were taken on August 23 at an altitude of about 4,375 kms showing impact craters like Jackson, Mitra, Mach and Korolev.