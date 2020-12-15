comscore Why Google services like YouTube, Gmail were down | BGR India
News

Google reveals why Google services like YouTube, Gmail were down

News

All Google services suffered a global outage on Monday wherein popular apps like Gmail, YouTube and many other stopped working.

Google services down

Representational image

Imagine if Google stops working one day? Scary right? Well, this is what actually happened for a few hours on Monday evening. All Google services suffered a global outage on December 14 wherein popular apps like Gmail, YouTube and many others, which help us in our daily chores, stopped working for a good amount of time. According to DownDetctor and other outage tracking websites, in India, Google services suffered the outage around 5PM IST. The tracking now shows very few issues in Google services. Also Read - Google, Apple ask app developers to remove location tracking tech within two weeks

A few hours after Google services suffered the global outage, the search engine giant acknowledged the issue and fixed it. Later, Google services were restored and began working properly for everyone again. The tech giant later revealed the reason responsible for the global outage and promised that it would never happen again. Also Read - Google to let users turn off the option to display alcohol, gambling ads on YouTube

Commenting on the global outage a Google spokesperson said, “Today, at 3.47AM PT (5:17PM IST) Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue. Services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period. The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32AM PT (6:02PM IST). All services are now restored.” Also Read - Unable to send or receive messages on your Android phone? You are not alone

The global outage of Google services affected each one of us globally. Popular apps like Gmail and YouTube weren’t loading at the time of the outage. Gmail users were not able to send or receive emails while YouTube users were unable to watch any video on the app. Other Google services like Google Maps, Calendar, Google Sheets, Google News, Google Classrom, Google Assistant, Google Docs and many more.

The Google spokesperson also said that the company will ensure that this problem doesn’t occur again in future. “We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future,” the spokesperson promised.

  Published Date: December 15, 2020 8:52 AM IST

Best Sellers