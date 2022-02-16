comscore WiFi 7 to have offer 2x speeds, half the latency: Qualcomm lists benefits
WiFi 7 to have offer 2x speeds, half the latency: Qualcomm lists benefits

According to Qualcomm, Wi-Fi 7 will double the maximum channel width to 320 MHz, while at the same time introducing higher-order modulation with 4kQAM.

Wi-Fi Pixabay

(Image: Pixabay)

Wi-Fi 6 standard is still relatively new, but companies have already started work on the next-gen Wi-Fi 7 standard. Qualcomm in a new statement has said that the Wi-Fi 7 standard compared to Wi-Fi 6 will double capacities and speeds. It has also stated that the latency will be cut by half. The upcoming standard will come with a number of features like the introduction of the powerful MLO feature, which will allow creating multiple links across several bands. Earlier, MediaTek had also said that Wi-Fi 7 is three times faster than Wi-Fi 6. Also Read - Microsoft testing new Surface Laptop powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

Wi-Fi 7

According to Qualcomm, Wi-Fi 7 will double the maximum channel width to 320 MHz, while at the same time introducing higher-order modulation with 4kQAM. Apart from this, the Wi-Fi 7 standard will provide the ability to manage and optimise various available spectrum bands using the multi-link operation (MLO) feature. Also Read - New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

The MLO feature allows devices to make simultaneous use of spectrum on multiple links. Using this the device can operate on each band whenever it becomes available simultaneously, thus aggregating throughput. Due to this, the device can easily avoid congestion to lower latency. Also Read - Qualcomm unveils new system for self-driving system at CES 2022: Check how it works

While MLO does aggregate channels from different bands, it also sets up multiple device links within the same band. For example, if a network does not have support for 6GHz allocations, a Wi-Fi 7 device can still take advantage of a 320MHz Wi-Fi channel by combining two 160MHz channels and providing 6GHz speeds. The standard can also set up a 240MHz-wide channel within the 5GHz band using the MLO technology.

Qualcomm also states that Wi-Fi 7 will come with support for preamble puncturing, which will allow the Wi-Fi network to carve out and avoid using a part of the spectrum containing interfering signals.

  Published Date: February 16, 2022 7:57 PM IST

Best Sellers