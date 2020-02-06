comscore WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed | BGR India
WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB of data at just Re 1; will be cheaper than Reliance Jio

WiFi Dabba wants to make data affordable and accessible with its laser-based Supernodes. It aims to offer 1GB of data at Re 1 with speeds up to 1Gbps.

  Published: February 6, 2020 3:50 PM IST
WiFi Dabba

Thought Reliance Jio‘s data is cheap then you have not heard about WiFi Dabba. This Bengaluru-based startup wants to provide 1GB of data for as well as Re 1. The best part being that WiFi Dabba aims to offer speeds up to 1Gbps. This company aiming to offer gigabit internet connection plans to start its service in Bengaluru first. It will set up around 100 Supernodes that will provide internet coverage across the city. It says that the internet services will be available to both individuals as well as corporate employers.

In order to make this possible, it is currently developing a virtual topology map of Bengaluru. This topology will help the company understand the right method for deploying its Supernodes across the city. It promises to cover large area using lasers instead of fiber traditionally used to deliver internet service. The company has also claimed that its Supernodes based on laser will be safe to human eyes. These Supernodes will be able to cover distances up to 2 kilometers with zero latency.

Watch: Poco X2 First Look

“Supernodes are revolutionary not because of what they cost but how they compare in price with legacy technology,” said Karam Lakshman, CEO and CTO of Wifi Dabba. “Fibre is the key word in the ISP fraternity currently but, it is also the most expensive part of this ecosystem. On the contrary, Supernodes will cost us 1/10th of what it would cost to set up a legacy ISP that uses fiber,” he added. WiFi Dabba wants to make internet cheaper and accessible but it has challenges ahead.

In order to make its internet service seamless, WiFi Dabba has developed in-house hardware, software and networking. The company also added that this move helped save on vendor margins. WiFi Dabba is not a new company and it was founded in 2017. At the time of its launch, the company offered 200MB of data for just Rs 2. The startup backed by YCombinator has setup over 1,000 hotspots across the city of Bengaluru. It also claims that its services are used by over 10,000 co-living spaces in the city.

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 3:50 PM IST

