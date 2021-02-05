comscore Will you buy a Xiaomi smartphone for over a lakh? Xiaomi asks
Will you buy a Xiaomi smartphone for over a lakh? Xiaomi asks

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi 10 Ultra, which fell in the premium segment, thus, bringing Xiaomi in the high-end arena besides the budget offerings.

Representative Image

Xiaomi, ever since its inception, is known for making budget smartphones to give us well-specced devices on a budget. The company tried getting out of the budget shell and launched the flagship Mi 10 series, which was well-received by people. Also Read - Xiaomi's new concept phone has waterfall display on all four sides, no ports

But are you willing to take this to another level and buy a Xiaomi smartphone that will cost you over a lakh? This is what the Chinese company has been asking people to ultimately decide whether or not a Xiaomi phone this expensive would make sense. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 could cost as much as iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 globally

A Xiaomi phone for over a lakh?

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has released a survey on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, asking people if they would be interested in a Mi smartphone that will be priced at CNY 10,000. Translate this into the Indian currency, and a Xiaomi phone in question will cross Rs 1,00,000. Also Read - Redmi K40 series could get full flagship treatment with three models at launch

The survey post doesn’t suggest that Xiaomi is launching one. But, it is merely asking the audience if they would go for an expensive phone by the company, probably after the Mi 10 series did well for the company.

The post doesn’t give any hints about the first Xiaomi phone that could be this expensive. But, it does ask for people’s opinions as to how the device should look like if it is over a lakh.

xiaomi lei jun post

Image: GizmoChina

Although there are more questions than answers in regards to the high-end Xiaomi phone, we have certain clues. There are chances that Rs 1,00,000-Xiaomi device could be the company’s first foldable smartphone for which it has been a part of the rumor mill a lot many times.

The company has teased its foldable smartphone previously and we have seen tons of leaks regarding it but we never got any official confirmation on this. The survey could be one and we may finally see a Xiaomi foldable device pretty soon.

It is suggested that Jun will reveal more details on this on February 7 during his Chinese New Year address to the Mi fans. We might finally get to know something regarding it then.

So, will you forget Xiaomi’s ‘budget king’ image and see it as the one that makes premium smartphones? Will you buy one if Xiaomi launches one? Let us know in the comments section.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 5, 2021 3:03 PM IST

