comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Windows 10 booted on a OnePlus 6T; runs into blue screen of death
News

Windows 10 booted on a OnePlus 6T; runs into blue screen of death

News

The developer has already shown that Windows 10 can work on Google Pixel 3 XL.

  • Published: April 2, 2019 9:07 AM IST
OnePlus 6T Windows 10 main

Microsoft has been teasing the introduction of new Windows 10 built for ARM processors that could be the basis of its foldable device for some time now. While that remains a separate project, the Redmond-based software maker has also collaborated with San Diego-based chipmaker Qualcomm to introduce Windows 10-powered laptops that have ARM-based processor under the hood. In order to push interest towards development of Windows on ARM, Microsoft announced an SDK last year that allows developers to port their x86 apps to ARM64 platform. While Microsoft is yet to detail its own plans around the space, developers seem to have already made the most out of the opportunity.

A software developer named Bas Timmer from the Netherlands, who also goes by the alias NTAuthority, is trying to brings Windows 10 on ARM, to small form factor. While we have seen devices like the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 powered by Snapdragon 850 and the Lenovo Yoga 630 WOS devices as examples of Windows on ARM, Timmer is experimenting with Windows 10 on Android smartphones like the Google Pixel 3 XL. In the latest experiment, the developer has managed to boot Windows 10 on a OnePlus 6T.

Timmer sparked a lot of conversation when he booted Google Pixel 3 XL to Windows 10, where the boot sequence showed Google logo followed by Windows logo. On the OnePlus 6T, Timmer manages to boot Windows 10, but runs into the blue screen of death. As a developer, this could have been the real sign of Windows running effectively on ARM devices that are not computers. The developer shared a picture of the device and called it “OnePlus 6T 🙁 Edition”.

Microsoft’s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked; comes with support for Chrome extensions

Also Read

Microsoft’s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked; comes with support for Chrome extensions

The developer further notes that touch works on OnePlus 6T running Windows since the AMOLED display of the smartphone uses a Synaptics touch controller. Synaptics already supports Windows devices and most laptops use a trackpad made by the company. In a follow up tweet, Bas Timmer notes that the device has ran into UFS problem and we also don’t get to see any sign of Windows 10 desktop GUI on the OnePlus 6T.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

If successful, NTAuthority could pave way for installing and booting Windows on compatible Android smartphones. With the mobile ecosystem virtually locked between Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, a third alternative, even if it is Windows, would not really hurt. Also, the idea of having a full desktop operating system in a pocketable device is exactly what we need to exploit edge computing and 5G mobile telephony.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 9:07 AM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions official now on Android and iOS: Here are all the details
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions official now on Android and iOS: Here are all the details
Flipkart Pay Day Sale: These are the top deals

Deals

Flipkart Pay Day Sale: These are the top deals

Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch

News

Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch

2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10

News

2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

News

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch

2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

Realme U1 gets another price cut

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

News

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T
Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

News

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched
OnePlus teases Warp Charge-powered electric car

News

OnePlus teases Warp Charge-powered electric car
OnePlus phones found downloading GPS data over insecure channels: Report

News

OnePlus phones found downloading GPS data over insecure channels: Report
Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC

News

Poco F1 outsells OnePlus 6 online in India during Q4, 2018: IDC

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno Lite का Helio P70 चिपसेट वाला वेरिएंट ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट : रिपोर्ट

मेड इन इंडिया हुआ Apple का iPhone 7, क्या सस्ती होगी कीमत?

Realme U1 स्मार्टफोन के प्राइस में हुई कटौती, अब 9,999 रुपये से शुरू होती है कीमत

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी Realme 3 की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

3 बैक कैमरे और 5000mAh वाला Samsung Galaxy M30 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

News

Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch
News
Google Pixel phones and Essential Phone get April 2019 security patch
2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10

News

2019 iPhones could borrow a feature from the Galaxy S10
Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

News

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T
Realme U1 gets another price cut

News

Realme U1 gets another price cut
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India