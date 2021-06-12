Windows 10 gets expiry date: How long before Windows 11 is a necessity?

Back in 2015, Microsoft made bold claims about Windows 10, terming it as a service instead of an operating system. In fact, Windows 10 was supposed to be the last version of Windows as Microsoft wanted to continue releasing updates as a service. Fast forward to 2021 and things are different. Microsoft just listed an expiry date for Windows 10 ahead of the June 24 launch event. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

The company just updated its official documents, stating the EOL date for Windows 10. All versions of the Windows 10 operating system will be supported with security updates until October 14, 2025. That leaves us four years from now and offers enough buffer period for people to upgrade to Windows 11. Also Read - Xbox celebrates Pride Month with free games, colourful controller, new gaming features, merchandise and more

Windows 10 end of support date released

The October 2025 date applies to all versions of Windows 10, including Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro Education and Windows 10 Pro for Workstations. This is in stark contrast to “Windows 10 is a service rather than an OS” philosophy. Microsoft itself is yet to give out a reason for denying its own bold claims. Also Read - Next-gen Windows 10 coming on June 24, Microsoft hints mega changes

On June 24, Microsoft will take to the stage to announce what is expected to be the “Sun Valley” update to Windows. Rumours have so far pointed out a massive visual overall for Windows with better connectivity features tailored for modern devices. This also comes on the sidelines of Microsoft cancelling Windows 10X, a lightweight OS for folding devices.

Windows 10 then is no different from its predecessors, living only a short life of six years in the limelight. In fact, Windows 10 outlives Windows XP by a few hundred days. In the course of its life, OS has seen incremental upgrades every year in terms of design, performance and features. The Windows 10 of 2015 was more of a freshened-up Windows 7 and the latest update makes it a more pleasant OS to live with.

With Windows 11, it is expected that Microsoft will carry over most of the Windows 10 stuff from the last few builds. Apart from new icons and themes, the new Windows could bring along a smarter Action Center with easier controls to integrate with mobile devices.

What remains to be seen is whether Microsoft releases it as a free software update for licensed Windows 10 users, similar to how it did while launching Windows 10.