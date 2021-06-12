comscore Windows 10 gets expiry date: How long before Windows 11 is a necessity?
  • Home
  • News
  • Windows 10 gets an expiry date: Know how long you can use it before Windows 11 is necessity
News

Windows 10 gets an expiry date: Know how long you can use it before Windows 11 is necessity

News

Microsoft has published an end-of-line date for Windows 10 ahead of the “next-gen Windows” announcement. Here are all details.

Lenovo Legion 7i (1)

Representative Image: Windows 10

Back in 2015, Microsoft made bold claims about Windows 10, terming it as a service instead of an operating system. In fact, Windows 10 was supposed to be the last version of Windows as Microsoft wanted to continue releasing updates as a service. Fast forward to 2021 and things are different. Microsoft just listed an expiry date for Windows 10 ahead of the June 24 launch event. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

The company just updated its official documents, stating the EOL date for Windows 10. All versions of the Windows 10 operating system will be supported with security updates until October 14, 2025. That leaves us four years from now and offers enough buffer period for people to upgrade to Windows 11. Also Read - Xbox celebrates Pride Month with free games, colourful controller, new gaming features, merchandise and more

Windows 10 end of support date released

The October 2025 date applies to all versions of Windows 10, including Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro Education and Windows 10 Pro for Workstations. This is in stark contrast to “Windows 10 is a service rather than an OS” philosophy. Microsoft itself is yet to give out a reason for denying its own bold claims. Also Read - Next-gen Windows 10 coming on June 24, Microsoft hints mega changes

Dell G5 15

Representative Image: Dell G5 15

On June 24, Microsoft will take to the stage to announce what is expected to be the “Sun Valley” update to Windows. Rumours have so far pointed out a massive visual overall for Windows with better connectivity features tailored for modern devices. This also comes on the sidelines of Microsoft cancelling Windows 10X, a lightweight OS for folding devices.

Windows 10 then is no different from its predecessors, living only a short life of six years in the limelight. In fact, Windows 10 outlives Windows XP by a few hundred days. In the course of its life, OS has seen incremental upgrades every year in terms of design, performance and features. The Windows 10 of 2015 was more of a freshened-up Windows 7 and the latest update makes it a more pleasant OS to live with.

With Windows 11, it is expected that Microsoft will carry over most of the Windows 10 stuff from the last few builds. Apart from new icons and themes, the new Windows could bring along a smarter Action Center with easier controls to integrate with mobile devices.

What remains to be seen is whether Microsoft releases it as a free software update for licensed Windows 10 users, similar to how it did while launching Windows 10.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 12, 2021 11:16 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Windows 10 gets expiry date: How long before Windows 11 is a necessity?
News
Windows 10 gets expiry date: How long before Windows 11 is a necessity?
Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999

How to buy Bitcoin in India: Top 5 apps to buy, sell and trade the cryptocurrency

Features

How to buy Bitcoin in India: Top 5 apps to buy, sell and trade the cryptocurrency

Snapchat streak broken? Here's how to restore it

How To

Snapchat streak broken? Here's how to restore it

Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 in June 2021

Photo Gallery

Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 in June 2021

Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Mi 10i 5G, Poco X3 Pro and more

Photo Gallery

Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Mi 10i 5G, Poco X3 Pro and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Windows 10 gets expiry date: How long before Windows 11 is a necessity?

Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999

Among Us to soon get new hide and seek mode, new map and more

PUBG New State three locations for Troi map revealed: Details here

Xiaomi 200W charging to reduce 20 percent of full battery in 2 years

How to buy Bitcoin in India: Top 5 apps to buy, sell and trade the cryptocurrency

How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page

E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Mi 10i 5G vs iQOO Z3 5G: Price in India, specs comparison

OnePlus Nord CE 5G alternatives (price, specs comparison): Mi 10i, iQOO z3, Galaxy M42 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 10 gets expiry date: How long before Windows 11 is a necessity?

News

Windows 10 gets expiry date: How long before Windows 11 is a necessity?
E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect

Gaming

E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect
New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

Gaming

New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon
Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to your TV like Netflix, reveals Microsoft

Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to your TV like Netflix, reveals Microsoft
Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

News

Xbox celebrates Pride Month with colourful controller, free games, merchandise and more

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile में की गई ये गलती पड़ेगी भारी, बैन हो सकता है अकाउंट

Realme 9 का रेंडर हुआ लीक, 64MP कैमरे के साथ आ सकती है यह सीरीज

Valorant का मोबाइल वर्जन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, PUBG Mobile और Free Fire से भी होगा धांसू

#BanBattlegroundsPUBG Twitter पर टॉप ट्रेंड, Battlegrounds Mobile India की लॉन्चिंग पर लगेगा 'ग्रहण'?

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 में Sickle melee weapon को अनलॉक कैसे करें? जानें पूरी डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV

News

OnePlus TV U1S First Look: Key specs, price of the new 4K TV
How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page

Features

How to Reset your Instagram Explore Page
OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Look: Here's everything you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Not a major update

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Not a major update

News

Windows 10 gets expiry date: How long before Windows 11 is a necessity?
News
Windows 10 gets expiry date: How long before Windows 11 is a necessity?
Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 7T with 48MP dual cameras launched at Rs 7,999
Among Us to soon get new hide and seek mode, new map and more

Gaming

Among Us to soon get new hide and seek mode, new map and more
PUBG New State three locations for Troi map revealed: Details here

Gaming

PUBG New State three locations for Troi map revealed: Details here
Xiaomi 200W charging to reduce 20 percent of full battery in 2 years

Mobiles

Xiaomi 200W charging to reduce 20 percent of full battery in 2 years

new arrivals in india

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Best Sellers