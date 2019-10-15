Windows 10 latest update has broken Start Menu, Edge Browser

Microsoft recently released a new cumulative update (KB4517389) for Windows 10. The update brings new features, performance improvements and bug fixes. But at the same time, the update also introduces new batch of issues in the form of broken Edge browser and Start Menu.

Windows 10 Start Menu bug detailed

The Start Menu on Windows 10 is broken due to a “critical error.” According to Microsoft support documentation, the company claims that the issue does not significantly impact a large number of users, TechRadar reports. Still, a good number of users have voiced on Reddit and Microsoft Community Forum regarding the issue.

Windows 10 Edge browser bug detailed

Moving on, even the Edge browser is having issues after the latest update. Users on Answers.com forum are reporting the issue. “Edge does not work anymore. It does not start anymore. Internet Explorer starts and runs. I’ve [uninstalled] update KB4517389 [and everything] works as before. Apart from VMware 14, which does not work anymore, too,” a user wrote.

“After installing KB4517389 today can’t open Edge. Tried rebooting. Tried uninstalling update (then it worked). Reinstalled update and Edge won’t open. Tried reset and still won’t work. All other browsers work including Internet Explorer,” another user wrote.

There are other users who reported that Edge did not start after the update was complete. Users further added saying that the “Edge start menu icon is grayed out” along with a white line across the bottom. While this is the problem with the public version, the Edge Dev and other browsers work just fine.

