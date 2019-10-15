comscore Windows 10 latest update has broken Start Menu, Edge Browser
  • Home
  • News
  • Windows 10 latest update breaks Start Menu, Edge Browser: Report
News

Windows 10 latest update breaks Start Menu, Edge Browser: Report

News

While the new Windows 10 latest update brings new features, it does break a few things like the Edge Browser and Start Menu.

  • Published: October 15, 2019 10:46 AM IST
windows-10-stock-image

Microsoft recently released a new cumulative update (KB4517389) for Windows 10. The update brings new features, performance improvements and bug fixes. But at the same time, the update also introduces new batch of issues in the form of broken Edge browser and Start Menu.

Windows 10 Start Menu bug detailed

The Start Menu on Windows 10 is broken due to a “critical error.” According to Microsoft support documentation, the company claims that the issue does not significantly impact a large number of users, TechRadar reports. Still, a good number of users have voiced on Reddit and Microsoft Community Forum regarding the issue. 

Windows 10 Edge browser bug detailed

Moving on, even the Edge browser is having issues after the latest update. Users on Answers.com forum are reporting the issue. “Edge does not work anymore. It does not start anymore. Internet Explorer starts and runs. I’ve [uninstalled] update KB4517389 [and everything] works as before. Apart from VMware 14, which does not work anymore, too,” a user wrote. 

“After installing KB4517389 today can’t open Edge. Tried rebooting. Tried uninstalling update (then it worked). Reinstalled update and Edge won’t open. Tried reset and still won’t work. All other browsers work including Internet Explorer,” another user wrote.

There are other users who reported that Edge did not start after the update was complete. Users further added saying that the “Edge start menu icon is grayed out” along with a white line across the bottom. While this is the problem with the public version, the Edge Dev and other browsers work just fine.

Microsoft recent announcements

A couple of weeks back, Microsoft announced the Surface Pro X ARM-based Windows 10 laptop. The company also launched Microsoft Surface Duo, an Android-powered foldable smartphone. Other products include Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7, Surface Earbuds and Surface Neo PC.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 15, 2019 10:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 8.1 get price cut on Amazon and Flipkart
Deals
Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 8.1 get price cut on Amazon and Flipkart
Windows 10 latest update has broken Start Menu, Edge Browser

News

Windows 10 latest update has broken Start Menu, Edge Browser

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 releasing October 16, adds helicopters, payload mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.15.0 releasing October 16, adds helicopters, payload mode

OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone: CEO Pete Lau

News

OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone: CEO Pete Lau

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Hands-on and First Impressions

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting Android 10 update

Windows 10 latest update has broken Start Menu, Edge Browser

OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone: CEO Pete Lau

Google Pixel 4 launch event: Watch live stream, expected specifications, features and more

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 10 latest update has broken Start Menu, Edge Browser

News

Windows 10 latest update has broken Start Menu, Edge Browser
10 best gaming deals on Amazon and Flipkart sale

Gaming

10 best gaming deals on Amazon and Flipkart sale
Microsoft unveils dual-screen Surface Neo PC that runs Windows 10X

News

Microsoft unveils dual-screen Surface Neo PC that runs Windows 10X
Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7, and Earbuds launched

News

Surface Laptop 3, Pro 7, and Earbuds launched
Microsoft Surface Duo Android-powered dual-screen phone announced

News

Microsoft Surface Duo Android-powered dual-screen phone announced

हिंदी समाचार

TAGG Sonic Angle Mini और Max ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Nokia 7.2 Price Cut : नोकिया 7.2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में कटौती, जानें नए दाम और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

AMAZON GREAT INDIAN FESTIVAL SALE 2019: ये पांच हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Tata Sky मल्टी कनेक्शन सेट-टॉप बॉक्स पर दे रहा है 300 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting Android 10 update
News
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting Android 10 update
Windows 10 latest update has broken Start Menu, Edge Browser

News

Windows 10 latest update has broken Start Menu, Edge Browser
OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone: CEO Pete Lau

News

OnePlus does not plan to launch a foldable smartphone: CEO Pete Lau
Google Pixel 4 launch event: Watch live stream, expected specifications, features and more

News

Google Pixel 4 launch event: Watch live stream, expected specifications, features and more
Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched

News

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched