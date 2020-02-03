Windows 10 has now crossed over a billion users

Microsoft’s Windows 10 is now in use on over a billion devices. The operating system which launched back in 2015, aimed to reach the target in 2-3 years. While it took a couple of more years than what Microsoft planned, the OS is still the most widely used system in the world. It is far ahead of Linux and macOS.

Microsoft announced back in September 2019 that Windows 10 had reached the 900 million users mark. It took the OS 5 months to gain another 100 million. The announcement comes from Microsoft’s Italian website.

Unlike the originally planned target, the OS had only 500 million users in 2017, two years after the launch. Though a big number, this was only half of the number Microsoft wanted. Based on what Microsoft stated, the figures include the various editions of Windows 10 used on PCs, tablets, and the Xbox One gaming consoles. This includes the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Microsoft originally even considered the addition offered by Windows 10 Mobile users. However, the number of people using a Windows-running smartphone is far lesser than the bigger machines. Hence, it is likely that the inclusion of Windows 10 Mobile users made a big impact on the total.

The operating system did not have an easy ride to the number it stands on today. Windows 10 had a rocky start right from the beginning when people questioned the numerous permissions and access that the new OS demanded for its Cortana voice assistant. Even since, Microsoft has struggled with Windows 10 updates time and time again. There were even plenty of upgrades that broke key features like Bluetooth functioning on people’s machines. Regardless the OS has still apparently been the go-to choice for over a billion devices.

Microsoft also recently cut off its popular Windows 7 operating system. This was coming for quite some time and likely had a big impact on the rise of Windows 10 users. Further, the company even went ahead and offered a free upgrade to Windows 10 for all Windows 7 users.