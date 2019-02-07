comscore
  Windows 10 update problems fixed, Microsoft clarifies what caused the issues
Windows 10 update problems fixed, Microsoft clarifies what caused the issues

The update problems were caused by data corruption at a DNS service provider's end.

  Published: February 7, 2019 9:37 AM IST
Windows 10 Wallpaper

Image: Microsoft

It was recently reported that many users were facing problems with Windows 10’s update service. The issues left Windows 10 users unable to connect to Microsoft’s update servers to download relevant updates for Windows 10. The company has now resolved the bugs, and also clarified as to what caused the problems, which have been attributed to data corruption at a DNS service provider’s end.

“The Windows Update service was impacted by a data corruption issue in an external DNS service provider global outage on January 29, 2019. The issue was resolved on the same day and Windows Update is now operating normally, but a few customers have continued to report issues connecting to the Windows Update service. We expect these issues will go away as downstream DNS servers are updated with the corrected Windows Update DNS entries,” read a note posted on one of Microsoft’s Windows 10 support pages.

To say that things have been going a little rough for Windows 10 over the past few months probably won’t be an exaggeration. It all began back in October last year, when Microsoft rolled out the October 2018 update for its newest operating system. The update was pulled just days after being rolled out, after several users complained that it caused their important files to get automatically deleted.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

Shortly after, Microsoft fixed the file deletion bugs and resumed seeding October 2018 update, only to have it cause even more problems (e.g. BSODs, audio issues) on target PCs. The company finally re-released the update almost a month after its initial rollout. In fact, a consumer court even fined the Redmond-based technology major for ‘damaging’ a user’s PC with automatic Windows 10 updates.

  Published Date: February 7, 2019 9:37 AM IST

