Windows 10 will soon 'reserve' 7GB of your HDD storage space for future updates

Microsoft launched Windows 10 back in 2015. In a little over three years, the company has released quite a few major updates for its newest operating system. These include Anniversary Update, Fall Creators Update, and most recently, October 2018 Update. While it’s true that most of these updates come with numerous functionality-enhancing features, they also take up a considerable amount of disk space (running into several gigabytes) on target PCs.

Machines that don’t have enough storage space for update files end up not getting newer updates (and hence, features) at all. The problem is especially big for low-end PCs, which often come with limited disk storage. However, it seems Microsoft has finally found a solution to make the Windows 10 update process smooth even for these devices.

According to a report by ZDNet, Microsoft will be introducing a ‘Reserved Storage’ feature in the next major Windows 10 update, currently only known by the codename 19H1. As its name suggests, ‘Reserved Storage’ will set aside approximately 7GB of storage space on target PCs, so that future updates can be properly downloaded and installed on the machines without any issues.

That said, the reserved space won’t just be used for updates. When this 7GB of storage (which could also be a bit more, based on system usage) isn’t being used for updates, it’ll be utilized to store temporary files. When updates are available, the operating system will automatically delete temporary files as needed, to make space for the update files. As explained in an official blog-post by Microsoft, ‘Reserved Storage’ will automatically run in the background and users won’t need to set anything up to get it working.

According to Microsoft, the rationale behind the move is to automate and simplify Windows 10’s update process, eliminating the need for users to manually delete their existing files to make space for new updates. It remains to be seen how many Windows 10 users will actually like the new feature, considering some have demanded compensation from Microsoft for ‘damaging’ their PCs with automatic updates.