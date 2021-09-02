Windows 11 won't have Android apps support at October 5 official release

Windows 11 stable build will release on October 5. However, Microsoft won’t ship support for Android apps on next-gen Windows OS during the official release. Also Read - Windows 11 release date revealed finally, prepare your PC for October 5

Reports predict that Android apps won’t arrive on Windows 11 next year. However, Android apps support for Windows 11 will be made available for Insider users in the following months. Also Read - Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

“We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months,” Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft said. Also Read - Microsoft starts rolling out Windows Server 2022: Take a look at its features

Notably, the Redmond-based company will begin a staged rollout of Windows 11 to eligible Windows 10 PCs from next month. The next-gen Windows OS will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs. Devoid of the Android apps support, Windows 11 will include Microsoft Teams integration, enhanced Microsoft Store app, a revamped design with an updated Start menu, Snap Layouts, Groups, etc at the time of public release. The new Microsoft Store app will come preloaded with various enhancements as well as improvements like touch, and voice inputs.

“We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022,” Woodman said.

The company has promised to relaunch the PC Health Check app soon to help users check their Windows 10 PCs eligibility for the new OS. For users whose PC aren’t eligible for Windows 11, they are assured to get Windows 10 support till October 14, 2025. That said, Windows 11 will bring a whole new level of experience. New PCs will be able to savor the new features, followed by existing devices that will receive the upgrade in the following weeks and months.