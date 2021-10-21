Microsoft has just released the initial preview of Android apps on Windows 11. The first test preview is available for the company’s Windows Insiders, Microsoft mentioned in a blog post. Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 35,000 in October 2021: Asus VivoBook 15, Avita PURA, more

The Redmond-based company in partnership with Amazon and its app store is bringing just about 50 Android apps to the Windows 11 Insider Program. To access the initial preview for Android apps on Windows 11 you will have to enroll in the Beta channel. Microsoft notes that a user will have to set the region to the US to try the feature. Further, you will need a few system requirements besides the base requirements for Windows 11. Here’s what Microsoft explains in the official blog- Also Read - Arm-based notebook PC processor market could grow to $949 million in 2021

Windows 11 now support Android apps: Here are the requirements

-“Your PC needs to be on Windows 11 (Build 22000.xxx series builds) and meet these hardware requirements. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in October 2021: Lenovo V14, ASUS VivoBook 14, more

-You may need to enable virtualization for your PC’s BIOS/UEFI. Click here for a guide on how to enable this on your PC.

-Make sure you’re running Microsoft Store version 22110.1402.6.0 or higher. You can check for updates for Store by going to your Library and clicking the “Get updates” button.

-Your PCs’ region must be set to the U.S.

-Your PC must be in the Beta Channel. If you are new to the Windows Insider Program, click here to get started with registration and joining your PC to the Beta Channel.

-You will also need to have a U.S.-based Amazon account to use the Amazon Appstore.”

Once the above steps are followed, you will have to click on this link to head to the Microsoft store which will then show prompts to verify if your device meets the minimum system requirements. The Windows Subsystem for Android will automatically pop up once you install the Amazon Appstore from the Microsoft Store which will essentially allow these apps to run.

Microsoft notes some issues as well with the launch, for instance, the Microsoft Store not showing ratings for Amazon Appstore apps, Amazon App Store sign-in problems turning Ad Blocker off, camera issues for certain Android apps, etc. While beta users will be able to share feedback on their experience, those in the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program will have to wait a bit to try the feature.