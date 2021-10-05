Windows 11 available for free download: Check if your PC is compatible for the upgrade

Microsoft has begun rolling out Windows 11 worldwide for all users. The company had recently introduced a tool called PC Health Check, with the help of which users can find out whether the new Windows will work on their PC or laptop. The company hopes that the new update will be made available on all devices by 2022. Microsoft has provided some tremendous features in the upcoming Windows, which will double the user experience. Also Read - How to prepare your PC for Windows 11 installation: Quick steps

Initially, the tech giant will offer the free upgrade to new PCs, laptops, and tablets that ship with Windows 10. Compatible devices will receive updates based on an “intelligence model that considers hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, how old the device is, and other factors that affect the upgrade experience.” Also Read - Windows 11 release: How to upgrade, check compatible devices, top features, more

Compatible Devices

1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip

4 GB RAM

64 GB or larger storage device

High definition (720p) display

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

UEFI, Secure Boot capable

Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.

Microsoft account

internet connectivity

The tech giant recently announced new features, including Windows Hello improvements and WPA3 H2E Wi-Fi support that will be part of Windows later in the year. Also Read - Windows 10 tips: How to take screenshots on the laptop (simplest way)

The tech giant made significant changes in design, interface, and Start Menu in Windows 11. However, Hi Cortana, the welcome screen has been removed, and you won’t get to see live titles in the new Windows.

How to upgrade to Windows 11