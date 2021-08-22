Microsoft announced the next generation Windows dubbed Windows 11 just a few months ago. The follow-up of Windows 10 is expected to officially release for everyone later this year, most likely between September and October. The exact official release date is not out yet, so we will need to wait for the tech giant to reveal the same. Ahead of official release, Microsoft is making it easier than ever before to download Windows 11. Also Read - Windows 11 brings a new Paint app with dark mode: Here's a look at the new interface

Users will now be able to install the beta version of Windows 11 on any compatible PC via ISO files. To install the Windows 11 update, compatible PC users will just need to sign up for Windows Insider via Microsoft's official website.

How to install Windows 11 easily

Once the sign up process is completed, visit the Windows Insider Preview Downloads page and select an option between a Dev Channel or Beta Channel build. It should be noted that the Dev Channel is updated frequently but the Beta channel build is more stable. The drawback of Beta channel is that it doesn't get all the latest features.

Microsoft is offering the ISO files for the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 as a download option. Users can choose these files to “clean install” the Windows 11 OS on any compatible PC. However, it must be noted that to install the next generation Windows, users must have a valid Windows 10 license to activate Windows 11 in case they opt to use this ISO.

Once the downloading process is completed, users can simply double-click on ISO files to open it and update their PC to the next generation Windows. The best bit about these ISO files is that they bring all the major Windows 11 features unlike other builds.

Some of the key features on Windows 11 include redesigned Start Menu and Taskbar, new chat app, Microsoft Teams integration and much more. Additionally, Windows 11 brings more ways to multitask when compared to Windows 10. The next generation Windows update brings along some new app updates including new Alarms experience that features “Focus Sessions,” and much more. Microsoft recently also teased a new Paint app for Windows 11.

Downloading Windows 11 via ISO files will bring all the new additions that the next generation Windows and also the upcoming or new features.