Windows 11 download link: Beware! Do not install the Windows 11 test build gone viral

Windows 11 release is not too away. Microsoft will host its Windows event 2021 on June 24, which is tomorrow. At the event, the tech giant is likely to announce Windows 11, the follow up version of the Windows 10. Ahead of the official release on the next generation windows, download link for the upcoming Windows 11 is making rounds on the internet. Beware of it. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 back on Sony's PlayStation Store, with a special warning for PS4 owners

We are sure many of you have already downloaded the leaked Windows 11 version, but that’s not the right thing to do. Download such unverified links can affect your PC, install bugs and malware and so much more. There can be instances of crashing, which can be barely fixed. We suggest, have patience and wait for Microsoft to release the official version of the Windows 11. Also Read - Windows 11: Release date, top features to expect, how to upgrade and more

Windows 11 download like is unverified

Good if you haven’t downloaded the viral Windows 11 version. Wait for the company to officially release the new Windows version. Microsoft hasn’t yet announced when you will be able to download Windows 11 and get the new look for your PC and laptop, but it’s surely not far away. Also Read - Windows 11 could be a free upgrade for you provided you fall in this category

The tech giant is gearing up to host the 2021 Windows event on June 24 at 8am PT, that’s around 8:30pm IST). The event will be streamed live all across the world on the company’s official YouTube channel as well as on social media handles.

So, if you are eagerly waiting for Windows 11 to release, wait for some more time. Wait until the tech giant releases the build officially. Currently, the leaked Windows 11 build going rounds on the internet in unverified. For the same, Microsoft has issued a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) copyright infringement take-down request to Indian tech site.

While the tech giant is yet to official release Windows 11, it teases that it will be “one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade.”

Microsoft could announce Windows 11 at the June 24, but it appears that the release will take some more time. Some media reports suggest that Windows 11 will officially release later this year. The specific timeline hasn’t been revealed yet.