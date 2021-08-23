Windows 11 latest update: Windows 11 was announced back in the month of June this year. Microsoft is yet to announce the official release date of Windows 11 but the tech giant has confirmed that the next generation Windows will release this fall. If we consider rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, Windows 11 release could be set for October 20 or around the same time. Also Read - Windows 11 download gets easier than ever before: How to install next gen Windows via ISO files

Ahead of the official release, Microsoft has provided various ways to try out Windows 11 and get hands-on experience of all the latest features that the version brings along. Since the announcement of Windows 11, Microsoft has been pushing testing build updates over its Insider Preview program allowing users to try out upcoming features even before the official release. Also Read - Windows 11 brings a new Paint app with dark mode: Here's a look at the new interface

Microsoft sending warning emails

Since the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview build, several users globally have been testing the software. For such users, Microsoft is now issuing a warning that the Windows 11 builds which they might receive could be unstable going forward. Also Read - Realme Book Slim starting at Rs 44,999 launched in India: Here's a closer look

As per latest reports, Microsoft is sending an email related to Dev build users who have signed up to receive early updates of the operating system via the Windows Insider Preview. For the unaware, Microsoft lets users test software in three rings including Dev, Beta, and Release Preview.

Among the three available builds, the Dev build is the most ‘bleeding edge’ and unstable. Being on the Dev channel suggests that users could face several bugs and stability issues as Microsoft starts pushing more “early” development builds.

Taking to the official website, Microsoft suggested that “these builds may be less stable and won’t align with the version of Windows 11 expected to be available to the general public later this year.”

The warning message suggests that users who are on Windows 11 Insider Preview build should switch over to the Beta channel from Dev build. Once the switch happens, users will receive new updates before other Windows users but unfortunately, they will not be able to see the latest changes coming to the operating system.