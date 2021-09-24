Windows 11 Latest Update: Just a few weeks ago Microsoft announced the release date of Windows 11. The next-generation Windows will release on October 5. Ahead of the official release, the tech giant has announced the availability of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194. This is an optional update for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 in-pics: Closer look at the world's slimmest 5G device, that folds too

Windows 11 build 22000.194 has been released for eligible Release Preview channel users. It should be noted that not all devices running on Release Preview builds will be able to install the update and experience the next generation Windows just yet. The OS is currently available for devices that run on supported hardware, so, ensure to check your PC’s hardware settings first. Also Read - Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio, the most powerful Surface yet

Windows 11 build 22000.194 out

“We are making Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194 available as an optional update for any Windows Insider on an eligible PC in the Release Preview Channel,” Microsoft stated in an official blog post on Thursday. The ISOs are also available for Build 22000.194, click here to download.

The company is rolling out updates for Windows 11 supported apps to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. The latest rollout includes updates for apps such as Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Clock with Focus Sessions.

In the official blogpost Microsoft noted, “we are beginning to rollout updates for several apps that come included as part of Windows 11 to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Today’s rollout includes the following app updates: Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Clock with Focus Sessions.”

The latest build is available only for members of the Windows Insider Program. It must be noted that these builds are not meant to run on your primary device as they contain stability issues, bugs and more. There can be some bugs leading to frequent system crashes.

Note: If you are an inexperienced Windows user, we suggest waiting for the public release next month. Once the official release happens, Window 11 stable build will be preinstalled on your eligible PC.