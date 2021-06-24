Microsoft is set to host a Windows event later tonight. At the virtual launch event, the tech giant is likely to announce the next generation Windows dubbed Windows 11. The upcoming Windows 11 will be a follow up of the existing Windows 10, which was rolled out in 2015. Ahead of the official release, an early build of Windows 11 leaked a few days ago, but we suggest to not download that build as it’s unverified. Also Read - Windows 11 will improve multi-monitor workflow; here's how

Microsoft will host its Windows 11 launch event at 11 am ET, which is around 8:30 pm IST in India today. The event will be streamed live online the company’s YouTube as well as social media channels such as Twitter and Facebook. Also Read - Windows 11 download: Do not install the Windows 11 test build just yet

While the tech giant is yet to reveal details about the upcoming / next generation Windows, a leak has revealed a major design overhaul.

