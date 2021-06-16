comscore Windows 11 leaked online: Centralised start menu, revamped UI, new widgets, here's what to expect
Windows 11 leaked online: Centralised start menu, revamped UI, new widgets, here's what to expect

Microsoft Windows 11 details leaked online, the new Windows OS is tipped to adopt visual changes from Windows 10X OS, will likely debut on June 24.

Image source: The Verge

Windows 11, Microsoft’s upcoming operating system for PC might get a major overhaul. While screenshots of the new Windows OS were revealed by Chinese website Baidu, the entire Windows 11 OS has now appeared online that shows a refreshed UI, centralised Start menu, and more. Also Read - Forza Horizon 5 available for pre-orders: Price in India, editions and more

Microsoft’s executive has already been teasing the ‘next generation of Windows,’ and is expected to introduce it at its launch event on June 24. Tom Warren at The Verge did some digging through the leaked OS and showed the new Windows 11 user interface and Start Menu that looks quite identical to Windows 10X. Design-wise, the new OS doesn’t appear any different than Windows 10, but the tweaks are visible in the UI. Also Read - Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021: Age of Empires IV, Xbox mini-fridge and more

Windows 11 OS tweaks, features (expected)

The Verge managed to download a copy of “Windows 11 build 21996.1” and unearth key elements of the upcoming Windows 11 OS. As per the publication, the new Windows OS will adopt visual changes from Windows 10X. Another interesting aspect is the centralised Start Menu which has been simplified and the live tiles replaced with standard icons that shows pinned apps, recent files, etc. Tom notes that the app icon and Start menu can be moved to the left-hand side as well. The context menus, apps, etc now have rounded edges. The folder icons appear more vibrant, and The Verge notes that a new icon labeled Widgets have been added in the Windows 11 taskbar. While it’s an early version of Windows 11, the widgets seem half-baked, however, it gives a fair idea of the functionality. The widgets slide out and provide a quick access to news, weather, and other web content. In addition, Windows 11 is said to have a dark mode too. Also Read - Windows 11 Sun Valley teased officially with YouTube video ahead of June 24 reveal

The Verge further notes that Windows 11 will offer tweaks to the built-in apps within Windows. It will include new snap controls that one will be able to access from the maximise button on all apps. This will enable users to quickly snap windows side-by-side, or arrange them in sections on the desktop. The leaked Windows OS doesn’t provide detail about a fresh Windows Store, however, earlier reports have suggested Microsoft to have been working on a new app store. Microsoft is said to have added new system sounds as well in Windows 11. Further, there are improvements expected on the Xbox experience in Windows 11.

While Microsoft entirely canceled its Windows 10X OS this May, its aspects reflecting on Windows 11 suggest that the Redmond-based software company was working to bring a more refined operating system to rival Apple macOS and Google Chrome OS.

Windows 11 release time, date (expected)

Microsoft had slowly been dropping hints that it is gearing up to unveil the upcoming Windows OS. The company is hosting a Windows event on June 24 where it expected to showcase the next-generation Windows 11. The event will commence at 11 AM ET (8:30 PM IST).

  • Published Date: June 16, 2021 12:44 PM IST

