Windows 11: Microsoft Paint, Photos, other stock apps likely getting a new design

Windows 11, the successor to Windows 10 is widely anticipated to release in October. While the new iteration is built on the same core architecture as the previous iteration, Microsoft has made some noticeable changes like a ‘new Windows Subsystem for Android,’ widget access directly from the Taskbar, Xbox-like features. As per the latest report, Microsoft is said to overhaul the design for nearly all its old features, including Photos, Calculator, Office, and even Paint. Also Read - Windows 11 out now in “reliable” beta version, allows Dev Channel users to switch

Windows 11: Microsoft Paint, Photos, Office, Notepad likely getting a new design

Windows Latest recently suggested that Microsoft’s stock apps like Clock, Voice Recorder, Calculator, Office, Notepad, Photos, and Paint will get a new design on Windows 11. To match the new version’s aesthetics, the MS Paint and Photos app will likely ditch its traditional ribbon menu for a Fluent header that is similar to the new File Explorer. As per the images shared by the publication, the Microsoft Paint on Windows 11 will feature a simplified toolbar. The undo/redo buttons appear next to the ‘File’ and ‘View’ options in the header. The overhaul will add simple icons to perform basic tasks as well. The Redmond-based company is likely making these changes for the latest Windows OS to be compatible with modern-day machines. Also Read - Beware! Fake Windows 11 installers doing rounds, can infect your PC: Tips to stay safe

Speaking of the Microsoft Photos app, Windows Latest cites that it will have a new interface and improvements. The MS Photos app is said to have new editing tools that will float above an image, similar to what we see on Android and iOS apps. A new Outlook is said to be under works as well. Moreover, the apps including the Microsoft Teams client for Windows 11 would likely be based on Microsoft Edge WebViewer. Also Read - Windows 11 release could happen in October 2021 but your PC maybe unlucky

As for the release, Windows Latest quoting a new document from Microsoft said that the upcoming Windows OS is due to release between October and November.

“Partners looking to achieve compatibility for systems shipping with Windows 11, version 21H2 Release may factory-install drivers for components that achieved compatibility with Windows 10, version 2004 until September 24, 2021,” Microsoft’s document reads (via Windows Latest).

Microsoft is expected to roll out the updated stock apps in Windows 11 in the coming weeks for feedback from users. The report notes the update for manual installation on supported devices could be released in October 2021 with a wider rollout likely due early next year.