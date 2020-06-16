comscore Windows 11 pre-order page accidentally leaked by Microsoft retailer |
Windows 11 pre-order page accidentally leaked by Microsoft retailer

The page had details about the upcoming Windows version which was told to be launching in July this year.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 5:16 PM IST
Microsoft

Microsoft is likely to continue with Windows 10 as its flagship PC operating system. But earlier this week, one of Microsoft’s certified retailer shared details about imminent launch of Windows 11. That’s right, the retailer hosted a Windows 11 pre-order on their website. The page was spotted by Mark Wyciślik-Wilson of betanews, who was alerted to the update and curious to know more. Also Read - Work From Home: Speed up your Windows machine with these 5 tips

windows Also Read - Here's how to create memes on Windows 10

Mark was sure that Microsoft wan’t going to launch version 11 anytime soon. But to crosscheck his claims, Mark reached out to the retailer through their live chat option, where he connected with Emir. Much to Mark’s surprise, Emir confidently claimed Windows 11 will be posted on Microsoft’s website on 1 July, and release date of 29 July. After hearing this Mark repeatedly pointed out to Emir that Microsoft has no plans to release 11. But Emir said he was 100 percent sure it will be announced, confirmed to him by Microsoft itself. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10 May 2020 update is not available on all devices; you may want to hold on

Few hours after the chat, Mark got a mail from the retailer apologising for posting wrong information about the Microsoft product. They even handed out thank you gift card to Mark but he refused to share his address with them. The chances of Windows 11 launching anytime soon are close to zero. The company has regularly pointed out that it will offer latest feature updates on Windows 10 without having to change the version. This has become possible by designing the software into tiles which can be updated to keep them secure.

Windows 10 May update hassle

Software giant Microsoft recently launched its latest upgrade for its in-house operating system, Windows 10. The new upgrade is known as the Windows 10 May 2020 upgrade. As part of the launch, the company revealed that it is rolling out for all users in the coming weeks. However, days after the launch announcement, it looks like the new upgrade is not rolling out to all the users. In addition, the company has also revealed known issues on the release information page for the May 2020 update.

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 5:16 PM IST

