Windows 11 releasing tomorrow: How to upgrade, compatible devices, top features, more

Windows 11 Release Date, Compatible devices, and more: Microsoft announced last month to roll out Windows 11 from October 5. The announcement comes a few months after the new operating system was unveiled at the end of June this year.

Windows 11 Release Date, Compatible devices, and more: Microsoft announced last month to roll out Windows 11 from October 5. The announcement comes a few months after the new operating system was unveiled at the end of June this year. Also Read - Windows 10 tips: How to take screenshots on the laptop (simplest way)

The free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to all eligible Windows 10 PCs. Additionally, PCs that come with the next-generation Windows operating system will be available for sale. Also Read - Microsoft Office 2021 price revealed: Check launch date, features, and more

How to upgrade to Windows 11

Compatible devices will receive updates based on an “intelligence model that considers hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, how old the device is, and other factors that affect the upgrade experience.” Also Read - Windows 11 release this week: Microsoft fixes key bugs ahead of official launch

You can upgrade your eligible PC by heading over to the Windows Update section in the Settings menu. To get the latest updates, you can head over to Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates. Know how to check the eligibility of your PC.

Check eligibility

Microsoft recently relaunched the PC Health Check app for everyone, which allows you to check the eligibility status of Windows 10 PCs. You can also check the minimum system requirements to determine whether your PC is eligible to receive the new operating system update.

Windows 11 was initially announced as an update on PCs with the latest CPUs, although Microsoft last week updated its minimum system requirements to include older Intel CPU support. If you have a PC that is not eligible for the update, Microsoft has assured you to continue supporting Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.

The tech giant recently announced new features including Windows Hello improvements and WPA3 H2E Wi-Fi support that will be part of Windows later in the year.

Features

With the refreshing design of Windows 11, Microsoft aims to compete with macOS and Chrome OS. The tech giant made significant changes in design, interface, and Start Menu. However, Hi Cortana, the welcome screen has been removed, and you won’t get to see live titles in the new Windows.

  Published Date: October 4, 2021 1:13 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 4, 2021 2:00 PM IST

