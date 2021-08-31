If you have long resisted the urge to try out the Windows 11 beta for the sake of newness on your PC, hold on for a little longer. Microsoft has confirmed the release date for Windows 11 across the world, and as promised, it is indeed going to reach your PC in October. To be exact, the stable build of Windows 11 will start rolling out from October 5. Also Read - Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

However, don't expect the Windows Update prompt to show up as the clock strikes 12 on October 5. Microsoft has made it clear that there will be a phased rollout for the OS and eligible PCs may have to wait until mid-2022 to get the stable build. The update will be free for licensed Windows 10 users, although one needs to check for compatibility.

Windows 11 coming on October 5

"Today, we are thrilled to announce Windows 11 will start to become available on October 5, 2021. On this day, the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will start to become available for purchase. A new Windows experience, Windows 11 is designed to bring you closer to what you love," said Microsoft in a media statement.

Microsoft recommends using the PC Health Check tool to figure the compatibility of Windows 11 on existing Windows 10 PCs. On the surface, all Windows 10 laptops are eligible for upgrade but your PC needs to have a TPM chip, as well as at least a 7th Gen Intel processor or newer, or an AMD Zen 2 processor and newer chip.

Enterprise owners could theoretically run Windows 11 on PCs with older Intel and AMD chips but Microsoft recommends otherwise for a stable user experience.

A few months ago, we tried out the early developer preview of Windows 11. The OS appeared to be a polished version of Windows 10 with new aesthetical changes and notable gains in performance. The most hyped feature on Windows 11 is the revamped Microsoft Store that will now feature Android apps.

The feature won’t be available at launch but when it comes to the stable build in the coming months, users can expect to run their favourite Android apps natively on their PCs via the Amazon App Store