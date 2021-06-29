Windows 11 was announced last week at a late night Microsoft Windows event. While the next-gen Windows has been announced officially, there’s still time for when everyone will be able to download the next-generation Windows on their PC. Microsoft is yet to officially confirm Windows 11 release date, but a new report suggests the launch date to be October 20. Also Read - Windows 11: How to enroll for Windows Insider Program, use Windows Health PC Check for desktop compatibility

During the event last week, Microsoft revealed that Windows 11 will arrive for everyone in "holiday season". This somewhere makes October 20 release likely. But we must wait for the company to officially announce the Windows 11 release date.

Windows 11 release date tipped

While the official launch date for Windows 11 release hasn't been officially confirmed, the screenshots showcased by the company hinted at October. In fact, one of the screenshots show a Microsoft Teams message from Stevie Bathiche of the Surface Team to Microsoft's head of Windows and devices, Panos Panay stating " excited to turn it up to 11… can't wait for October!".

Some of company’s other official marketing material strongly hints at an October 20 as the release date of Windows 11.

Additionally, a report coming from The Verge also states that sources close of Microsoft’s plans also hint at Windows 11 October release.

Walmart also seems to know something about Microsoft’s plan. Walmart has listed a “Free Upgrade to Windows October 2021” and “Upgrade rollout plan is being finalized and is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022” on some laptop models it is selling currently.

Microsoft is yet to officially clarify which machines will be eligible to get Windows 11 update. The tech giant has released minimum specifications that includes devices running on 8th Gen and newer devices. Currently, Microsoft is allowing users with compatible devices to download Windows 11 preview update to allow users to experience the next gen Windows ahead of official release.