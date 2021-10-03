Windows 11 release this week: Microsoft fixes key bugs ahead of official launch

Windows 11 is set to release for everyone this week, dated October 5. Ahead of the official availability, Microsoft is reportedly working on fixing all the key bugs on the next-generation Windows. Also Read - Asus Vivobook 15 OLED with up to 16GB RAM, Windows 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

As per a report coming from ZDNet, the tech giant is addressing issues with the Start, Taskbar, and Search in the latest iterations of its Windows operating system. Also Read - Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

The firm has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22468 to the Dev Channel. This channel is the testing forum where updates and features might arrive in the stable version of Windows 11 on October 5. Also Read - Skype gets revamped again: Features, themes, everything you need to know

Windows 11 release details

The rollout of Windows 11 will take a measured and phased approach, just like previous Windows 10 feature updates.

A user can check for the device’s update to Windows 11 post-October 5 by heading to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates.

Introduced in July, Windows 11 comes with a sleeker look and layouts for snapping applications to the screen, more detailed widgets, a revamped Microsoft Store, and support for Android apps.

Microsoft has already revealed basic requirements for running Windows 11 on a PC. It will need a processor that has two or more cores and a clock speed of 1GHz or higher along with 4GB RAM and at least 64GB storage.

The firm recently announced Windows 11 will officially support Intel Core X-series, Xeon W-series, and the Intel Core 7820HQ.

(With inputs from IANS)