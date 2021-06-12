comscore Windows 11 Sun Valley teased officially with YouTube video
Windows 11 Sun Valley teased officially with YouTube video ahead of June 24 reveal

Microsoft has released a new relaxation video on YouTube that teases the upcoming version of Windows. Here are all the details you need to know.

Windows 11

A new version of Windows is coming on June 24 and if you are eager to learn more about it, Microsoft has dropped a teaser that has hints galore. On its official YouTube channel, Microsoft has released a new Slo-fi relaxation video that plays all the startup sounds from previous versions of Windows. The video lasts 11 minutes and speeding it up by 4000 times is said to reveal the startup sound for Windows 11. Also Read - Windows 10 gets an expiry date: Know how long you can use it before Windows 11 is necessity

Of course, Microsoft isn’t revealing anything at the moment. However, all the information we have points out at Windows 11 being the obvious name. The announcement event begins at 11 am ET on June 24 and the invite for the launch hints at a shadow in the form of 11. This “next generation of Windows” is expected to succeed the ageing Windows 10 from 2015. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

Windows 11 teased with a cryptic YT video

Windows 11 is expected to be what rumours have so far referred to as the Sun Valley update. Previously expected to be just another major mid-life update for Windows 10, this version is now expected to take over as the successor to Windows 10, the latter originally launched in 2015. Also Read - Xbox celebrates Pride Month with free games, colourful controller, new gaming features, merchandise and more

Sun Valley has been known to bring massive visual updates to Windows and make some drastic changes to the Action Center as well as improve device connectivity. Many teasers have shown a macOS-inspired interface layout along with a new design theme to modernize Windows. We will have more details on this in the weeks to come.

What is surprising is Microsoft backing out of its own promises for Windows 10. Back when it was launched, Microsoft presented Windows 10 as a service, not as a new OS update. It was said that Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows and Microsoft will continue to improve it with drastic upgrades for the future.

However, Microsoft has now released an end-of-support date for Windows 10, which is ending in October 2025. Hence, this gives rise to more questions than ever. Will Windows 11 be a free update for licensed Windows 10 users? Will Microsoft support older PCs on Windows 10? What will be the performance gains from these? How will Windows be adapted for modern folding devices? Is there a mobile version coming?

  Published Date: June 12, 2021 12:27 PM IST

