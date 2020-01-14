comscore Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome, Edge extend support | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome and new Edge support till July 2021
News

Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome and new Edge support till July 2021

News

If users want to stay updated and protect against any upcoming security bugs or newly discovered bugs, they need to upgrade to Windows 8.1 or Windows 10. Check out more details here.

  • Updated: January 14, 2020 10:55 AM IST
Windows 7 PC, Google Chrome

Image Credit: Microsoft

Software giant Microsoft is finally ending the extended support for its Windows 7 Operating System. Users still running Windows 7 after this day will not get any updates or support from the company. If users want to stay updated and protect against any upcoming security bugs or newly discovered bugs, they need to upgrade to Windows 8.1 or Windows 10. In addition, the company is also launching its new Microsoft Edge tomorrow on January 15, 2020. For some context, the new Microsoft Edge browser will be based on Chromium, the same engine that powers Google Chrome.

Related Stories


Windows 7 support ending today; details

The announcement about Windows 7 support end came about 10 years after the company announced Windows 7 back 2009. At launch, the company promised support for 10 years. Microsoft clarified that it will discontinue support to focus on “investment on supporting newer technologies and great new experiences”. In addition, January 14, 2020, will mark the end of extended support for the OS. The company recommends its users to move to Windows 10. It also clarified that users will need to buy a new device or a new Windows 10 license. The free Windows 10 upgrade ended back on July 29, 2016.

Watch: Realme 5i First Impressions: Polished Realme 5s

At the same time, Google posted a new blog post on its Google Cloud blog. As part of the blog, the company confirmed that it is extending Google Chrome support on Windows 7 to “at least July 15, 2021.” It likely means that the company may further increase the support window for Windows 7 users.

Microsoft launches new Office app that combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Also Read

Microsoft launches new Office app that combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint

In addition, Microsoft will also offer identical extended support for its new Microsoft Edge users on Windows 7. This new information came just days after Google shared the blog post regarding the support on Google Chrome. It means that Microsoft will continue to offer support to users in some sense. Microsoft also stated that it will start replacing the old Microsoft Edge with the new Edge from next week.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 14, 2020 10:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 14, 2020 10:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

How to play YouTube videos in background
How To
How to play YouTube videos in background
Top upcoming Xiaomi, Realme, Honor fitness bands to launch soon

Wearables

Top upcoming Xiaomi, Realme, Honor fitness bands to launch soon

PUBG developers teases revamped Miramar map

Gaming

PUBG developers teases revamped Miramar map

Realme 5i first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Realme 5i first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i: Live stream here

News

Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i: Live stream here

Most Popular

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome, Edge extend support

Realme 5i first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i: Live stream here

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications leaked

Google Doodle celebrates 101st birthday of Kaifi Azmi

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome, Edge extend support

News

Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome, Edge extend support
Get 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Rs 1,899

Gaming

Get 4 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at Rs 1,899
Flipkart Falkon Aerbook launched under MarQ brand: Price

Laptops

Flipkart Falkon Aerbook launched under MarQ brand: Price
Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

News

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

News

WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite की प्री-बुकिंग अलगे हफ्ते से होगी शुरू, यह होगी कीमत

Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i आज भारत में दोपहर 12:30 बजे होंगे लॉन्च, यहां क्लिक करके देखें इवेंट को लाइव

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल कल, जानें कीमत, सेल ऑफर और फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi Smart TV का 43-इंच 4K पैनल सेल पर उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live match online in mobile: पहला वनडे आज दोपहर 1:30 बजे से, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

News

Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome, Edge extend support
News
Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome, Edge extend support
Realme 5i first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

Realme 5i first sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India, offers
Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i: Live stream here

News

Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2, Band 5i: Live stream here
OnePlus 8 Pro specifications leaked

News

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications leaked
Google Doodle celebrates 101st birthday of Kaifi Azmi

News

Google Doodle celebrates 101st birthday of Kaifi Azmi