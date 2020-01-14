Windows 7 support ends today; Chrome, Edge extend support

Software giant Microsoft is finally ending the extended support for its Windows 7 Operating System. Users still running Windows 7 after this day will not get any updates or support from the company. If users want to stay updated and protect against any upcoming security bugs or newly discovered bugs, they need to upgrade to Windows 8.1 or Windows 10. In addition, the company is also launching its new Microsoft Edge tomorrow on January 15, 2020. For some context, the new Microsoft Edge browser will be based on Chromium, the same engine that powers Google Chrome.

Windows 7 support ending today; details

The announcement about Windows 7 support end came about 10 years after the company announced Windows 7 back 2009. At launch, the company promised support for 10 years. Microsoft clarified that it will discontinue support to focus on “investment on supporting newer technologies and great new experiences”. In addition, January 14, 2020, will mark the end of extended support for the OS. The company recommends its users to move to Windows 10. It also clarified that users will need to buy a new device or a new Windows 10 license. The free Windows 10 upgrade ended back on July 29, 2016.

At the same time, Google posted a new blog post on its Google Cloud blog. As part of the blog, the company confirmed that it is extending Google Chrome support on Windows 7 to “at least July 15, 2021.” It likely means that the company may further increase the support window for Windows 7 users.

In addition, Microsoft will also offer identical extended support for its new Microsoft Edge users on Windows 7. This new information came just days after Google shared the blog post regarding the support on Google Chrome. It means that Microsoft will continue to offer support to users in some sense. Microsoft also stated that it will start replacing the old Microsoft Edge with the new Edge from next week.