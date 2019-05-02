Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report

A latest analysis suggests that Windows 7 users do not want to upgrade to Windows 10 despite their operating system’s support coming to an end in just eight months. According to a report by analytics firm NetMarketShare, Windows 7 users appear reluctant to switch to Windows 10 as the overall market share of the OS have dropped marginally by just 0.09 percent in last month, and 0.47 percent in last four months.

The numbers barely dropped for Windows 7, moving from 36.52 percent in March to 36.43 percent for April. In December 2018, the Windows 7 adoption stood at 36.9 percent, and since then it hasn’t been any big difference. The decrease is not not even a half a percentage point drop.

The report notes that the desktop OS market in April showed gain for Windows 10 from 43.62 percent to 44.1 percent, first reported by Techradar. It means Windows 10’s gains are coming from elsewhere and not from Windows 7 users upgrading to Windows 10. Furthermore, the NetMarketShare report reveals that towards the start of 2019, Windows 7 actually edged up almost a third of a percentage point in overall OS share for the company.

Microsoft has already rolled out a notification update to existing Windows 7 users, informing them that the support for their operating system version will end in 2020. “After 10 years of service, January 14, 2020, is the last day Microsoft will offer security updates for computers running Windows 7. This update enables reminders about Windows 7 end of support,” the company wrote.

Interestingly, the support could also end in next two months as well if users’ don’t install the March update. In that case, Windows 7 support will end in July. Microsoft basically pushes updates leveraging either the SHA-1 or SHA-2 encryption algorithm because of security. The March update, however, completely phased out support for SHA-1 algorithm, which means leveraging more reliable encryption algorithm.