Windows 7 won't receive security updates, support after January 14, 2020: Microsoft

Launched in 2009, Windows 7 remained the most popular desktop OS for nine years, before ceding the top spot to Windows 10 earlier this month.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft released Windows 10 to users around the world back in 2015. Since then, the company has issued a handful of major updates for its newest operating system. However, even with its exhaustive list of features, it took Windows 10 three and a half years to become the most popular desktop OS in the world. Interestingly, the desktop OS that used to be the most popular before Windows 10 is none other than Microsoft’s own Windows 7, which held the top spot for an unprecedented nine years, before finally ceding the crown to Windows 10 earlier this month.

This is perhaps the biggest testament to Windows 7’s popularity general reliability, which was launched back in 2009. In fact, it’s still used by millions of users across the globe. However, all those users will soon have to upgrade to a newer OS, as Microsoft has said that it’ll be ending all support for Windows 7, one year from now.

Announcing the news on its website, the Redmond-based software major said that after January 14, 2020, it will no longer provide security updates or general support for computers still running Windows 7. Along with the announcement, Microsoft also answered some of the most pertinent questions that existing Windows 7 may be having.

The company has clarified that even after January 14, 2020, users can continue to use Windows 7. Those who wish to freshly install (and activate) Windows 7 on their PCs after the end-of-support date will be able to do as well. However, the lack of updates will leave users’ data vulnerable to security risks. Therefore, the company has recommended that all Windows 7 users upgrade to Windows 10, after the support cycle for Windows 7 ends next year.

