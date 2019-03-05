comscore
Windows Lite is real; likely to be aimed at Chromebook-like laptops, dual-screen devices

Even though the devices are not ready, it looks like Microsoft wants to be ready for the future of computing devices.

  Published: March 5, 2019 4:56 PM IST
Image credit: Brad Sams Petri.com

New information spotted online has confirmed previous reports about the existence of Windows Lite. According to reports, the presence of a Lite version for Windows has been confirmed along with why Microsoft is making such a move. Diving into the details, the company is making this version to target Chromebook-like devices along with upcoming dual-screen devices. The report revealed that such devices may launch in the market later this year. Though that depends on how ready the PC and chip makers are.

Talking about the “Windows Lite” version. essentially it is “a more stripped-down version of Windows” that has been prioritized for devices with two screens. This is in line with the new hardware lineup that Intel has been trying to create with other OEMs as noted in a report by The Verge. According to the report, it is likely that future devices may look like the much-rumored Courier along with dual screen laptops or even any with a foldable display as we saw in a number of devices at Mobile World Congress 2019.

Watch: Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PCs

Even though the devices are not ready, it looks like the company wants to be ready for the future of computing devices. As part of building Windows Lite, the company is also working on Composable Shell or C-Shell along with Windows Core OS, a more modular version of the current Windows Shell. The modular version is currently powering Windows on new devices including HoloLens 2, and the upcoming Surface Hub 2X.

Windows Lite to come with a redesigned Start Menu: Report

According to the report, the interface of the Windows Lite will be somewhat similar to what we see on the full version of Windows. Though, it will also look similar to the interface on the Surface Hub shell along with the functionality from the Windows Phone Continuum UI. Though it is possible that the interface may undergo significant changes before the final version.

  Published Date: March 5, 2019 4:56 PM IST

