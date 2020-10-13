comscore Wings Slay wireless earbuds launched at Rs 1,799 | BGR India
Wings Slay wireless earbuds launched at Rs 1,799 for the budget segment

The Wings Slay wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and will go on sale on Flipkart. The earbuds compete with the Redmi Earbuds S.

  • Updated: October 13, 2020 2:46 PM IST
If you are in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds, there’s an uncountable number of options to choose from. You can get one at all kinds of prices with varying features and in different shapes. To add to the sea of wireless earbuds, Wings Lifestyle has now added another option for the affordable segment in the form of the Wings Slay wireless earbuds. These cost Rs 1,799 and come in two colors. Also Read - Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Redmi EarBuds 2C launch in India starting at Rs 999

The Wings Slay will be available exclusively on Flipkart from October 5 onwards. The wireless earbuds emply Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds for connectivity. Wings Slay will be available in 2 colors, exotic red and classic black. Also Read - Snokor launches iRocker Stix TWS earbuds and Bass Drops earphones in India

Wings Slay has 6mm Dynamic Drivers. The earbuds come in a charging case with 14 hours playtime charge, which itself provides additional 3 charges. On a single charge, the earbuds provide up to 3.5 hours playtime. The whole package consists of a single pair of Earbuds, Charging Case, 3 Pair of Ear Tips, a Micro USB Charging Cable, User Manual and a Warranty Card. Also Read - Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features

The multifunctional button-driven earbuds incorporate the latest technology and come in a cozy yet elegant design with a sleek finish. Each earbud has sensors, allowing users to adjust the volume, activate voice assistants, play with the songs, answer calls, and use Siri and Google Assistant over a touch. All these actions can be done with all ease without having to rely on your smartphone.

The Wings Slay is one of the most pocket-friendly range of Wings Lifestyle meant for first time TWS consumers without compromising on audio quality. It has been designed specially keeping in mind for the daily activities, indoors or outdoors, and especially for the youth. It allows the user to live free from wires and have a great listening experience. The earbuds offer ultra-secure fit for most users and aim to offer the best of listening experience.

Wings Slay alternatives

For almost similar prices, there are many options available from Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Noise. Xiaomi offers the Redmi EarBuds S at the same with lower latency. This helps with the gaming performance. The Noise Ergo earbuds also offer IPX7 water and dust resistance, 20 hours of playback time and USB-C charging.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2020 2:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 13, 2020 2:46 PM IST

