Wings Techno earbuds launched at a price of Rs 3,999
  Wings Techno earbuds launched at a price of Rs 3,999, promises 24 hours of battery life
Wings Techno earbuds launched at a price of Rs 3,999, promises 24 hours of battery life

Wings lifestyle has launched the Wings Techno earbuds in India at a price of Rs 3,999. The earbuds compete directly with the Realme Buds Air and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.

  • Published: September 18, 2020 1:16 PM IST
Wings Techno

The market is afloat with a bunch of truly wireless earbuds these days. With so many options to choose from already, Wings lifestyle adds another one to the party. It’s called the Wings Techno and it comes in at a price of Rs 3,999. The earbuds go on sale from today and will be available via Amazon. The earbuds are available in only a single black color variant. Also Read - Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 16,990

The Wings Techno features a dual mic setup with passive noise cancellation that promises clear calling. Do note that it isn’t active noise cancellation. One mic is for transmitting voice and other one is for cancelling background noise. It has graphene drivers that promise an overall powerful base. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro, may bring noise cancellation feature

Wings lifestyle promises an audio profile with clear and punchy bass with strong mids and highs. The earbuds come with a charging case that offers a total of 24 hours of battery life. The earbuds themselves can last up to 6 hours while the case adds an additional 18 hours of power. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Review: Best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000?

Each earbud has touch sensors that allows users to adjust the volume, activate voice assistants, play with the songs, answer calls, and use voice assistants. The earbuds support auto-pairing to the device upon opening the box. There’s wear detection too, which means it will pause the music as soon as you take one out.

Wings Techno alternatives

The Wings Techno comes at a price of Rs 3,999. At this price or for even lesser, there are a lot of alternatives available from various manufacturers. Realme offers the Buds Air earbuds at Rs 3,999 with a few added features. The Realme earbuds don’t have good battery life but it comes with Qi wireless charging and have a companion app to customize the touch buttons.

Xiaomi also offers the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 at a price of Rs 3,499. Xiaomi’s earbuds don’t have wireless earbuds but they offer a highly improved audio quality and better battery life. Additionally, the Xiaomi earbuds come with matte finish on the case. Oppo also offers its Enco W31 TWS earbuds at Rs 3,999. The Oppo W31 has a flat circular case that can slip into pockets easily. Additionally, the W31 offers two audio modes – one is a normal mode whereas the other one is a bassy mode.

  • Published Date: September 18, 2020 1:16 PM IST

