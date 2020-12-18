comscore Wings Vibe TWS launched in India: Price, features, availability
Wings Lifestyle has introduced yet another budget truly wireless earbuds (TWS) pair, called the Wings Vibe in India. The Wings Vibe has been launched in addition to a number of wireless earbuds by the company, which fall under Rs. 5,000. Also Read - Zebronics ZEB-Sound Bomb Q Pro wireless earbuds launched: Price, features

Wings Vibe Features, Price

The Wings Vibe is an in-ear truly wireless pair, which comes with 6mm drivers for clear and punchy bass. It supports passive noise isolation for enhanced music clarity and sports dual mics for crystal clear stereo calling. It also ensures that there is no sound leakage.

The earbuds come with a small wireless case that has a smooth matte finish and features a USB Type-C port for charging. The earbuds come with around six hours of playback on a single charge and around 18 hours of playback with the charging case. The case can provide up to 4 hours of playback in about 20 minutes of charge time.

Speaking about the launch Mr. Nishit Sharma, Founder of Wings Lifestyle said, “We have already seen great success in the Wireless Earbuds space with our previous models: Wings Techno, Wings Power Pods, Wings Touch, Wings Alpha, Wings Slay, Wings Revel, Wings Ryder, Wings Nitro & Wings Elevate. This time our main focus is to fulfill the needs of a first time consumer for TWS who is looking for classy, elegant & comfortable earbuds and we are very excited about it.

Additionally, the TWS pair supports Bluetooth 5.1 enablement and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Wings Vibe comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,499, falling under 5K. It will be available to buy via Flipkart and Myntra in four color options, namely, Black, Blue, White, and Grey.

As part of an introductory offer, the Wings Vibe truly wireless earbuds will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,499 during the Myntra End of Season Sale until December 25.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2020 3:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 18, 2020 3:45 PM IST

