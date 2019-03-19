comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India
News

Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India

News

Last year, Wistron started Apple operations with assembling low-end iPhone SE and later 6S.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 11:14 AM IST
apple-iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-iphone-x (1)

All eyes are on Apple how the tech giant is planning to turn around its India story and a lot depends on how it will strategise local assembly and manufacturing of iPhones in a country where over 450 million people now use smartphones.

Some media reports claim Apple’s Taiwanese industrial major Wistron Technologies is set to make new, high-end iPhones in India, after getting the government’s nod for its next-phase of manufacturing in the country.

Industry insiders, however, deny the scenario where Wistron, which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and makes components and products for various other brands apart from Apple, is going to manufacture high-end iPhones in the near future.

Wistron, which announced last year plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Narasupra industrial sector in Karnataka’s Kolar district, started Apple operations with assembling low-end iPhone SE and later 6S.

Wistron India head Gururaj A said the company would set up an iPhone making unit in the 43 acres of land allotted to it, with employment potential of over 10,000 people.

Unlike Wistron’s first plant in Bengaluru, which manufactures iPhone SE and 6S models, the new facility is likely to manufacture a wider range of Apple’s devices, but not the high-end ones like Apple XS or XS Max.

According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, the Indian electronics market is growing fast and has gained a significant advantage on some of the competing countries.

“Not only India offers a great domestic opportunity, but a sizeable export opportunity as well if done properly. So it’s right time for the likes of Wistron to expand operations in India,” Pathak told IANS.

“I think to start with, it makes sense for Apple to localise assembling of models that have the potential to scale up and then slowly expands it to entire portfolio,” Pathak said.

The iPhone maker is seeking tax relief and other incentives to begin assembling more handsets and open its branded stores. Its proposal to set up a manufacturing unit is also being evaluated.

The customers today are holding on to their older iPhones a bit longer than in the past.

“When you pair this with the macroeconomic factors, particularly in the emerging markets, it resulted in iPhone revenue that was down 15 per cent from last year,” CEO Tim Cook said in January.

Apple has already begun reducing the price of iPhone for third-party distributors in China and may follow the same in India where iPhone is considered expensive.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple’s India shipments were 1.7 million in 2018, almost 50 per cent lower than 2017 shipments of 3.2 million units.

“Going forward, Apple needs to keep a close eye on possibility of domestic sourcing and how many of its suppliers are setting up units in India. This will be challenging for Apple considering its complex supply chain,” Pathak emphasised.

For now, Wistron is not going to make high-end iPhones in India and the announcements coming from the government are nothing but election-time rhetoric to showcase investment.

Nishant Arora writes for IANS

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 11:14 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked
News
Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked
Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go takes on Xiaomi's MIUI

News

Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go takes on Xiaomi's MIUI

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer

News

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

News

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Redmi Go India launch live updates: Xiaomi announces 7th manufacturing plant in India

Google Chrome ‘touchless’ mode spotted online; Android may be heading to feature phones

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India

News

Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India
Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today

News

Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12:00PM; Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12:00PM; Price, specifications and features
Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini with support for Apple Pencil launched

News

Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini with support for Apple Pencil launched
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Holi offer: Flat Rs 5,000 off and free Huawei wireless charger

Deals

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Holi offer: Flat Rs 5,000 off and free Huawei wireless charger

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Band 3e फिटनेस ट्रैकर आज दोपहर 12 बजे से सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध , यहां से खरीदें

आज चीन में लॉन्च होगा Vivo X27, ये हो सकती हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अफॉर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Oppo A5s हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Google ने अपने होमपेज में दिया YouTube Music का लिंक, फ्री में सुनें गानें

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Redmi Go, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

News

Redmi Go India launch live updates: Xiaomi announces 7th manufacturing plant in India
News
Redmi Go India launch live updates: Xiaomi announces 7th manufacturing plant in India
Google Chrome ‘touchless’ mode spotted online; Android may be heading to feature phones

News

Google Chrome ‘touchless’ mode spotted online; Android may be heading to feature phones
Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 key specifications leaked
Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer

News

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer
Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

News

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers