iOS 15 update: FaceTime to be available for Android and Windows users soon

FaceTime has always been limited to iPhone users or people who use Apple devices such as MacBook, iPad, among others. Things are changing now, with the announcement of the iOS 15, Apple revealed at WWDC 2021 event that Android and Windows users will now be able to join FaceTime calls. Now, that's a great move by Apple.

FaceTime, here after, will work more like Zoom and Skype and Google meet video conference platforms. iPhone users basically will be able to generate links Face time calls and share with Android and Windows users. These Android and Windows users will be able to join the Face Time call via web, without the need to login with their details.

Now, that's going to be an interesting feature to use, especially at the time, when video calls are the only means to connect with friends and family members. The feature could be available at the fall with the release of iOS 15 later this year. Apple is yet to reveal exact timeline of the release of iOS 15 software.

Additionally, the Cupertino tech giant also announced a number other FaceTime updates with the launch of iOS 15 such as a new grid view option, a voice isolation feature, improve sound quality, spatial audio support, portrait mode and much more.