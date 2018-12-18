comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Search causes woman to lose Rs 1 lakh; here’s how it happened
News

Google Search causes woman to lose Rs 1 lakh; here’s how it happened

News

Google allows anyone to edit the contact details of a business/organization it shows up in search results.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 8:42 PM IST
google-search

Image Credit: Pixabay

To say that technology has made our lives easier would probably be a major understatement. Whether it’s calling a cab, ordering a pizza, paying utility bills, or just about anything else, all you need is a network connection and a computer/smartphone. Among the many digital services that billions of people use on a daily basis, Google Search is probably one of the most popular. But while Google Search is popular for helping people find what they want, in a recent case, it has caused one person to lose a huge amount of money.

Yep, you read that right! The incident is from East Delhi’s Seemapuri, where a woman was scammed out of Rs 1 lakh by something as simple as a Google Search. Now, what must be clarified beforehand is that Google had no part to play in this. Instead, a feature offered by the world’s most-popular search engine was misused by scammers to dupe the victim of her money.

According to a report by The Better India, the aforementioned woman was facing some issues with her e-wallet account. To get help, she looked up the customer care number of the e-wallet service, hoping to resolve the issues with a simple call. On calling the number found through Google Search, she shared all her bank details (associated with e-wallet account) and even her card information. But instead of having the problems with e-wallet resolved, she soon found out that her bank account had been drained of Rs 1 lakh.

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Also Read

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

So, exactly what role Google had to play in this? These days, whenever people want to look up contact details of any organization/business establishment, they use Google Search. However, what many of them don’t know is that Google allows anyone to edit the contact details on its platforms (e.g. Search, Maps) to enhance its own database.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Taking unfair advantage of this functionality, scammers replace the legitimate contact numbers of business establishments with their own contacts. When unsuspecting victims call these fake numbers, they are misled into giving away their confidential information (e.g. bank account numbers, passwords), mostly under the pretext of establishing identity. And with the victims’ private details in hand, the fraudsters’ job becomes that much easier.

So next time you find a contact number on Google Search, make sure it’s the real deal before hitting that dial button.

  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 8:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
TikTok Rewind 2018: Indians were most active during Saturdays and Sundays
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Play is an upcoming rebranded Poco F1 smartphone
thumb-img
News
Indian mobile users received 2x more scam calls in 2018: Truecaller
thumb-img
News
F&D launches 43-inch smart TV in India for Rs 49,990

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Xiaomi Mi A2 getting stable Android Pie update

Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019

Here's how a woman lost Rs 1 lakh because of Google Search

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 getting November security update tomorrow

Apple iOS 12.1.2 released with fix for eSIM activation bugs

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how a woman lost Rs 1 lakh because of Google Search

News

Here's how a woman lost Rs 1 lakh because of Google Search
Google brings a revamped shopping experience for Indian users

News

Google brings a revamped shopping experience for Indian users
Google Doodle illustrates Geminids meteor shower

News

Google Doodle illustrates Geminids meteor shower
Google is now showing direct answers to some questions without any search results

News

Google is now showing direct answers to some questions without any search results
Google best Search engine, we keep Safari safe: Tim Cook

News

Google best Search engine, we keep Safari safe: Tim Cook

हिंदी समाचार

2018 में भारत में स्पैम कॉल्स में 2 गुना हुई बढ़ोतरी: Truecaller

शाओमी Mi Power Bank 3 में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 10,000mAh और 20,000mAh वाला पावरबैंक

यहां मिल रहा है नोकिया 3.1 प्लस में बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vikendi मैप के साथ PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 अपडेट हुई रिलीज

अब आप अॉनर प्ले के साथ इन दो स्मार्टफोन्स में यूज कर सकते हैं गूगल कैमरा सॉफ्टवेयर

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 getting stable Android Pie update
News
Xiaomi Mi A2 getting stable Android Pie update
Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019

News

Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019
Here's how a woman lost Rs 1 lakh because of Google Search

News

Here's how a woman lost Rs 1 lakh because of Google Search
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 getting November security update tomorrow

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 getting November security update tomorrow
Apple iOS 12.1.2 released with fix for eSIM activation bugs

News

Apple iOS 12.1.2 released with fix for eSIM activation bugs