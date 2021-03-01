Another e-commerce fraud has been reported and this is a shocking one. A new report coming from China reveals that a woman ordered the latest iPhone 12 Pro Max but got a Apple flavored yogurt drink in return. The most shocking thing is the iPhone 12 Pro Max was ordered from Apple’s online store and not from any third party platform. Here’s what happened next. Also Read - AirPods 3 to AirTags: Products expected to release at Apple's Spring event 2021

The Chinese woman named Liu took to microblogging site Weibo to report about the incident. In the same post she mentioned that after spending $1500 to purchase the iPhone 12 Pro Max, she received Apple flavoured yogurt drink in return. This left her disappointed.

Here’s what happened

Liu said that the package was not delivered directly to her as she had opted for the delivery to be made to the parcel locker at her residence. She further revealed that it was a shocker to see the the yogurt in the delivery box and not the new iPhone. The package was delivered via Express Mail Service.

Upon inquiring, both Apple and the Express Mail Service, the official courier partner, claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max was delivered to the location of request. Liu denied the same and said that she had not received the smartphone. She also posted a photo of the drink on Weibo.

Liu has filed a case with the local police regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Express Mail Service has reportedly appointed people to look into the matter and has said that investigations are going on. Apple also said the same.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time that we have heard of such e-commerce scams but what is shocking is that the order was placed on Apple’s official website and not on any third party e-commerce platform, as reported.