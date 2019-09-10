Woman reportedly lost Rs 95,000 to fake 'Swiggy Go' helpline

A woman from Bengaluru has reportedly filed a complained against ‘Swiggy Go‘ for the loss of Rs 95,000. According to Deccan Herald, Aparna Thakkar Suri, 47, a resident of Indiranagar, Bengaluru central, on Sunday filed a complaint to the police that she has lost Rs 95,000 after uploading her bank details and the UPI PIN on a link sent by a “customer care executive” of Swiggy Go.

As per report, Aparna was contacted by a man named Mohammed Bilal because she had put her smartphone up for sale on OLX. She used ‘Swiggy Go’ app to send her phone to Bilal, and their excutive picked up the phone from a service centre mentioned by Aparna at around 8:45 PM. But around 11 pm, Bilal called up Aparna to inform that the Swiggy Go delivery order was cancelled and he did not get the phone.

Then Aparna called up the delivery boy who said the order got cancelled, but the phone is in his office. Later, a Swiggy spokesperson told Aparna that not only she has provided them an incomplete delivery address, even the order has also been placed from her son’s number. Aparna then reportedly removed the SIM card, used her own number to place another delivery order. Now when she was her own number, the customer care person told her that she hasn’t placed any order. Meanwhile, another Swiggy Go executive tried to call her son’s number but it was not reachable.

Later, Aparna again used Google Search to check for the Swiggy Go customer care number and ended up calling on a fake number instead. As stated by the Deccan Herald, the alleged person who received the call realized what she was up to and asked her to place another delivery order by paying just Rs 3 through a link. When Aparna reportedly clicked on the link, she was instructed to send submit bank details, including the UPI PIN, to five different numbers. Just minutes later of the submission, Aparna said to have received a message from her bank that Rs 95,000 has been debited from her account.

On the other hand, Swiggy told Herald that Aparna has been “cheated by somebody else, not Swiggy”. The official statement from company reads, “This an unfortunate case of fraudsters who are publicizing themselves through fake customer care numbers of prominent brands on dubious websites created by them. In recent times, a lot of defrauded customers have been escalating such issues across platforms and law enforcement agencies. […] At Swiggy too, we make attempts to file complaints when such an instance comes to our notice. However, these are not always registered by the officials on grounds of us not being the injured party.”