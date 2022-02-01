Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

Wordle, the viral word game, has taken the internet by storm. It appears that New York Times (NT) believes there’s a lot of potential in the game and decided to purchase it. Also Read - Game made for love: Wordle and its origins

The NYT buys the popular word game for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. Considering the rising popularity of Wordle, we all predicted this long back, didn’t we? Also Read - Bot attempts to play spoilsport to everyone's favourite passtime; Twitter intervenes

The developer and software engineer Josh Wardle announced the deal via microblogging site Twitter earlier on Tuesday. Wardle said that the game’s success has been “a little overwhelming”, and that he is “incredibly pleased” to announce the deal with the NYT. Also Read - How to crack Wordle of the day: 5 quick tips

“Long admired the NYT’s approach to their games and the respect with which they treat their players,” Wardle further said.

The publication said that Wordle will be free-to-play initially. This hints that you may have to pay a subscription amount to the NYT to play Wordle.

What is wordle

Wordle is a word game that wants you to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. There’s a new puzzle available every day and once solved users can share it on their social media platform as well. Here’s how to play the word game.

Step 1: Head over to the Wordle website and guess the word.

-There are three colours the website shows – yellow, green and black.

Yellow: the word is there in the Wordle, but its placement is wrong.

Green: the guessed word is there in the Wordle, and the placement is right.

Black: the word you guessed isn’t there in the ‘wordle of the day’.

Step 2: Enter a 5 letter word.

Step 3: Once you click on enter, the website will show alphabets in yellow, black and green colour.

Step 4: Guess the next word around the yellow and green words.

Step 5: Guess until you get the right word. Notably, you only get six chances.

In an official statement, the NYT said, “the Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world. New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy”.

“Our games already provide original, high-quality content and experiences every single day. Wordle will now play a part in that daily experience, giving millions more people around the world another reason to turn to The Times to meet their daily news and life needs,” the statement further added.