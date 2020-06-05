comscore Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Work from home: Here is a look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan
News

Work from home: Here is a look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

News

Work from home is here to stay but not every company is onboard the idea of letting their employees to work from home permanently.

  • Published: June 5, 2020 5:56 PM IST
Work From Home 2 Pixabay

Photo: Pixabay

Work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing employers and employees to wake up to a new scenario. Employees are able to work from home for most part while employers are finding it a great alternative. The idea around working from a remote location is not new but work from home is becoming a new landscape. Globally, it seems tech companies are willing to let their employees continue with current practice. Twitter and Square are so ahead of the curve that they are letting employees work from home permanently. Also Read - Work from home: A look at top video calling applications available right now

In other words, Twitter and Square employees may not return to office once shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted by authorities. Facebook, on the other hand, wants to gradually move its workforce to remote and work from home scenarios. Google and Microsoft seem to be on the fence here. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has emerged as a vocal critic of the situation. He believes work from home will not be right to gauge burnout and mental health of employees. Also Read - Work from home: Essential gadgets and gear to maintain productivity and health

This duopoly in ideology and strategy is playing out in India as well. IT Services giant Infosys and TCS are on the parallel path when it comes to long-term strategy. Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani and CEO Salil Parekh believe working from office helps build social capital. TCS, on the other hand, plans to allow 75 percent of its employees to work from home by 2025. The idea seems to be identical to the strategy adopted by Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg Also Read - Reliance Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

“We were able to work remotely because of the social capital that various teams have built from years of working together in the office. They know and trust each other. While it is important to continue working from home till there is a medical breakthrough, once things are better we should look at rebuilding social capital. Underestimating the value of that will cause problems for companies,” Salil Parekh told ET NOW in an interview.

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

Also Read

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

TCS says that every employee can work without spending more than 25 percent of their time in a TCS office. In the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian IT companies got millions of their employees to work from home. However, it seems like not everyone of them will have the option to switch to the new normal permanently. While Infosys co-founders make a valid point, the post COVID work would be vastly different and the advantages of working from office won’t outweigh that of working from home.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 5, 2020 5:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
News
Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

News

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

News

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

News

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

News

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

What is Jio Platforms?

BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2020

Work from home: A look at top video calling applications

Related Topics

Related Stories

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

News

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan
Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

News

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store
Airtel denies report of Amazon's $2 billion deal; says no such proposal in talks

News

Airtel denies report of Amazon's $2 billion deal; says no such proposal in talks
Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition eco-friendly packaging out

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition eco-friendly packaging out
Delhi Corona App: Check availability of beds, ventilators

How To

Delhi Corona App: Check availability of beds, ventilators

हिंदी समाचार

Telegram New Features : प्राइवेसी और सिक्योरिटी के लिए टेलीग्राम ने जोड़े नए फीचर्स

Redmi 9 स्मार्टफोन में क्या होंगे फीचर, जानिए किस कीमत पर हो सकता है लॉन्च

Airtel में हिस्सेदारी खरीद सकता है अमेजन, दोनों कंपनियों के बीच चल रही बातचीत

Mi Notebook का रिटेल बॉक्स टीज, Horizon Edition भी लॉन्च करेगा शाओमी

Nokia 125 और Nokia 150 फीचर फोन हुए लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

Features

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now
Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
News
Tata Sky to reduce prices for 70 lakh users from June 15: Here's why
Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan

News

Work from home: A look at TCS and Infosys' long-term plan
Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform

News

Telegram Messenger launches in-app Video Editor on its platform
Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom

News

Xiaomi prepares a new smartphone with 120x zoom
Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store

News

Mitron is now back again on the Google Play Store