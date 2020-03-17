If you were told to work from home this week then you are definitely not alone. In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, employers in the country are asking their employees to work from home. The idea is to flatten the curve, which will help with reducing the peak number of cases at any one time during the outbreak. With work from home, people will also be able to avoid commute and possible exposure. However, working from home is easier said than done.

While the idea of sleeping till late in the morning and working out of your pajamas sounds exciting, it is also a major challenge. The biggest challenge with work from home is staying focused. The best place to start would be to separate your workspace from the living room. Once you are done with it is important to set a routine. Work from home can make you sedentary and it is recommended that you move around. Once, that is sorted, we recommend you get the right tools.

If your employer requires you to work from home, find out what tools you will need to accomplish the work. This could mean having a good computer, a reliable internet connection and access to essential software. It is also recommended that you check what tools will be provided by your company. Some employers are even paying their employees for tools and services they would need to work from home. While you are doing this, we also recommend reading your company’s IT policy, which will help keep sensitive information safe. Here is everything you will need:

Laptop

We can’t emphasize this enough, a good laptop can make you sail through your work. A good laptop will not only have a good display, it will also have a great keyboard to make it easier for you to type that mail or report. If your work is based on the internet, you will only need a Chromebook. HP Chromebook x360, which is priced at Rs 29,990, is a good laptop for online-centric work. However, you might need to step up and get powerful laptops from brands like Lenovo, HP or Dell to get productive on the go. Apple MacBook and Lenovo ThinkPad lineup are the best when it comes to productivity and reliability.

Stable Internet Connection

The internet is the backbone of the modern economy and it is needless to say that you would need a good, reliable connection. It is a common misconception that you can work using your mobile data connection. The mobile hotspot would be decent for normal use but you will need a reliable WiFi connection to work long term, access cloud services and do data-centric work.

Noise-cancelling headphones

Depending on your use case, you might also need a good noise cancelling headphones. With noise cancelling headphones, you can cancel ambient sound and focus on your work. This is ideal for those who work on creative projects. It is also necessary for video editors who want to cut videos at home.

Softwares

While hardware is important, you will also need a number of softwares to work from home. For video conferencing, you will need software such as Zoom, Hangouts Meet or Blue Jeans. To stay in touch with your colleagues, we recommend using Slack. However, your employer might already be using Microsoft Teams for collaboration and communication. Apart from these softwares, you might also need software from Adobe for specific work. There are also softwares offered by Salesforce, Oracle, IBM and Cisco that cannot be replaced at a workplace. We recommend talking to your IT services provider before stepping away from your desk.