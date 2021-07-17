Emojis have become a part of our lives these days. Most people these days use emojis and stickers to interact than typing text messages. On the World Emoji Day 2021 today, July 17, Twitter has revealed the top 10 emojis that Indians users this year. No, your favourite heart emoji isn’t the most used emoji in the country in 2021. Also Read - Top Tech News today: Realme Watch 2 Pro launch date, Vivo Y72 launched in India, WhatsApp multi-device feature

10 most used emojis in India

As per the popular microblogging site Twitter, 😂 (Tears of joy emoji) is the most used emoji in the year 2021 in India. Following this are 🙏 (Praying emoji), 😭 (Crying emoji), 👍 (Thumbs up emoji), 🤣 (ROFL emoji), 😍 (Heart eyes emoji), 🥺 (Pleading face emoji), 😊 (Smile emoji), 🔥 (Fire emoji), and 😁 (Grinning face with smiling eyes emoji). These are the most used emojis on Twitter in India between January 01 – June 30, 2021.

Sharing more stats, Twitter stated that on World Emoji Day 2020, 695K conversations were recorded from 146K unique authors in India alone with a 93 percent positive/neutral sentiment. "In 2021, the most-used emojis were reflective of everything the nation has been through," the microblogging site highlighted.

Twitter also listed out the most popular emojis across the following six categories including Sports and Fitness, Hobbies and activities, Food and Drinks, Appreciation, Nature, COVID-19 pandemic. Check the list of emojis under each category here:

COVID-19 pandemic

🙏 (Prayer) 😷 (Wear a mask) 🆘 (SOS) 🏡 (Stay home) 🏥 (Hospital)

Nature

🌹 (Rose) 🌅 (Sunrise) 🌞 (Sun with Face) 🌟 (Glowing Star) 🌸 (Cherry Blossom)

Appreciation

💯 (100 points) 💐 (Bouquet) 👏 (Clapping Hands/ Applause) 🐐 (G.O.A.T – Greatest of All Time) 🥇(Medal)

Food and Drinks

🎂 (Birthday cake) 🍻 (Beer mugs) 🍫 (Chocolate bar) 🍟 (French fries) 🍭(Lollipop)

Hobbies and Activities

📷 (Camera/photography) 💃(Dancing) 🎧 (Headphones/music) 📚 (Books/reading) 🎨 (Colour palette/art)

Sports and Fitness