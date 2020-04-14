comscore World Health Organization official COVID-19 app spotted | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • World Health Organization official COVID-19 app spotted online; may launch soon
News

World Health Organization official COVID-19 app spotted online; may launch soon

News

World Health Organization also aims at using the app to share facts regarding COVID-19. The global health organization is hoping to combat the fake news and conspiracy theories around the pandemic. Let’s take a closer look at all the features available.

  • Published: April 14, 2020 12:46 PM IST
World Health Organization official COVID-19 app

World Health Organization (WHO) seems to be working on a dedicated app to combat the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus. As per the latest information, the organization is currently working with developers to launch its “WHO COVID-19” app. Currently, the app is undergoing private beta testing before a possible wide-spread test. According to a recent report, the app accidentally leaked online providing us a glimpse of all its features. This new app is likely to be a one-stop hub for everything related to coronavirus. The developers are currently working on both Android and iOS versions for the app. Let’s take a closer look at all the features available. Also Read - Google shares new video highlighting people helping each other during Coronavirus lockdown

World Health Organization official COVID-19 app; details

According to a report from Android Police, the app developer accidentally shared the app on Google Play Store during testing. The app is aimed at providing information and tools to the general public. This includes the latest guidelines on protecting oneself, the latest numbers including live data and more. The app also comes with a dedicated “Questions & Answers” section for all the frequently asked queries. WHO also aims at using the app to share facts regarding COVID-19. The global health organization is hoping to combat the fake news and conspiracy theories around the pandemic. Also Read - Google and Apple to join forces against Coronavirus pandemic using advanced contact tracing

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review

The app also comes with a dedicated section for travel advice. Last but not the least, the app also provides direct access to all WHO news articles and press releases. Taking a look at the report, the app comes with a “somewhat basic” user interface. However, it works well as a centralized hub for everything related to COVID-19. Also Read - Coronavirus: Fake malware-laced apps and why they are so dangerous?

Coronavirus effect: WhatsApp is pulling all the stops to fight fake news in India

Also Read

Coronavirus effect: WhatsApp is pulling all the stops to fight fake news in India

It is also worth noting that this app is open-source. Developers can head to the GitHub repository to check the code and contribute to any fixes or new features. World Health Organization has not revealed any official launch date for the Android and iOS versions of the “WHO COVID-19” app.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 14, 2020 12:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes made by new players
Gaming
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes made by new players
Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans

News

Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans

WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

How To

WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

OnePlus launcher updated with a new app switcher screen

News

OnePlus launcher updated with a new app switcher screen

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch in two new colors

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch in two new colors

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Google Assistant integration allowed for TV, media remotes and set-top-box manufacturers

Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans

OnePlus launcher updated with a new app switcher screen

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch in two new colors

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite name confirmed in new FCC listing

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant integration allowed for TV, media remotes and set-top-box manufacturers

News

Google Assistant integration allowed for TV, media remotes and set-top-box manufacturers
Smartphones that got price drop in last 30 days

Top Products

Smartphones that got price drop in last 30 days
Coronavirus: Indian tech startups sack employees

News

Coronavirus: Indian tech startups sack employees
World Health Organization official COVID-19 app spotted online

News

World Health Organization official COVID-19 app spotted online
COVID-19: Now Google will help find food and night shelters

News

COVID-19: Now Google will help find food and night shelters

हिंदी समाचार

LG ने लॉन्च किया नया फ्लिप फोन LG Folder 2, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

BSNL दे रही है खास डेटा प्लान, सिर्फ 16 रुपये से है शुरुआत

Jio, Airtel और Vodafone idea को टक्कर देने के लिए BSNL जल्द शुरू करेगा ये नई सर्विस

Tata Sky Broadband ने किया बड़ा बदलाव, Unlimited Plans की तय की 'लिमिट'

OPPO A92s के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आए कलर वेरिएंट और कीमतें

Latest Videos

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

News

Google Assistant integration allowed for TV, media remotes and set-top-box manufacturers
News
Google Assistant integration allowed for TV, media remotes and set-top-box manufacturers
Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans

News

Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans
OnePlus launcher updated with a new app switcher screen

News

OnePlus launcher updated with a new app switcher screen
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch in two new colors

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could launch in two new colors
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite name confirmed in new FCC listing

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite name confirmed in new FCC listing