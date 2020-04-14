World Health Organization (WHO) seems to be working on a dedicated app to combat the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus. As per the latest information, the organization is currently working with developers to launch its “WHO COVID-19” app. Currently, the app is undergoing private beta testing before a possible wide-spread test. According to a recent report, the app accidentally leaked online providing us a glimpse of all its features. This new app is likely to be a one-stop hub for everything related to coronavirus. The developers are currently working on both Android and iOS versions for the app. Let’s take a closer look at all the features available. Also Read - Google shares new video highlighting people helping each other during Coronavirus lockdown

World Health Organization official COVID-19 app; details

According to a report from Android Police, the app developer accidentally shared the app on Google Play Store during testing. The app is aimed at providing information and tools to the general public. This includes the latest guidelines on protecting oneself, the latest numbers including live data and more. The app also comes with a dedicated "Questions & Answers" section for all the frequently asked queries. WHO also aims at using the app to share facts regarding COVID-19. The global health organization is hoping to combat the fake news and conspiracy theories around the pandemic.

The app also comes with a dedicated section for travel advice. Last but not the least, the app also provides direct access to all WHO news articles and press releases. Taking a look at the report, the app comes with a "somewhat basic" user interface. However, it works well as a centralized hub for everything related to COVID-19.

It is also worth noting that this app is open-source. Developers can head to the GitHub repository to check the code and contribute to any fixes or new features. World Health Organization has not revealed any official launch date for the Android and iOS versions of the “WHO COVID-19” app.