World Wide Web Consortium approves WebAuthn as the internet moves towards a password-free future

Any website that supports the API can use WebAuthn to communicate with any specified security device to allow users to log in.

  Published: March 5, 2019 2:05 PM IST
A new report has revealed a significant development for the technology world. As part of the report, the W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) has just approved the WebAuthn API, a new standard for authentication that is likely to gradually replace passwords to be the only means of authentication across multiple websites and services. As noted by the report, this new API is already supported by major web browsers including Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Apple Safari. Now that W3C has approved the API as an official web standard, it is likely that more websites will start adapting WebAuthn for authentication.

According to a report by The Verge, any website that supports the API can use WebAuthn to communicate with any specified security device to allow users to log into any given service. The type of security device has not been specified and it can range from a normal FIDO security key to a sophisticated biometric device such as a fingerprint scanner. These methods will help users by providing them with an additional layer of verification to log in to the service or website of their choice.

If an increasing number of users start using this API then this authentication process is still “more secure” than most of the passwords that a majority of internet users use to protect their services. Another benefit of this authentication method is that users will no longer need to keep on remembering long complicated strings of passwords which could mean that passwords may gradually be on their way out.

A number of websites are already supporting this new API including Dropbox and Microsoft with more to soon join the wagon. According to the official announcement, Jeff Jaffe, the CEO for W3C issued a statement adding, “Now is the time for web services and businesses to adopt WebAuthn to move beyond vulnerable passwords and help web users improve the security of their online experiences.”

  • Published Date: March 5, 2019 2:05 PM IST

