comscore World's fastest internet speed of 44.2 Terabits per second recorded
  • Home
  • News
  • World's fastest internet speed of 44.2 Terabits per second recorded by Aussie researchers
News

World's fastest internet speed of 44.2 Terabits per second recorded by Aussie researchers

News

At this speed you can download 1000 high definition movies in less than a second.

  • Published: May 23, 2020 7:25 PM IST
internet-Speed-Test

Researchers in Australia from various universities have managed hit world’s highest internet speed of 44.2Tb/ps. At this speed, it is claimed you can download 1000 high-definition movies in a split second. Also Read - Honor bets on the Internet of Things and presents 11 new products for the smart home

The test on the network was done by researchers from Monash, Swinburne and RMIT universities. This speed was achieved using a single optical chip. The study says during peak time, internet speed at this rate can be accessible for over 1.8 million houses in Melbourne. In addition to this, billions of people from across the world. Also Read - Rural India now has 227 million internet users, 22 million more than urban areas: Report

The research team led was by Dr Bill Corcoran (Monash), Professor Arnan Mitchell from RMIT and David Moss from Swinburne. The team believes their breakthrough in the internet speed can help with advancement of technology. Fast internet bandwidth could be the catalyst for development of effective self-driving car solutions, as well as build robust digital education network. Also Read - Internet speeds in India decline due to increased usage, reveals Ookla Speedtest

“We’re currently getting a sneak-peak of how the infrastructure for the internet will hold up in two to three years’ time, due to the unprecedented number of people using the internet for remote work, socialising and streaming, Dr Bill Corcoran, Lecturer – Electrical and Computer Systems Engineering, Monash University said in this release.

Tests of this magnitude is confined to laboratories but that’s the unique part about this achievement. “This test was done using the existing communication infrastructure. The researchers were able to load-test it on the network, the group said.

Behind the scenes

To achieve this feat, the researchers installed “76.6km of ‘dark’ optical fibres between RMIT’s Melbourne City Campus and Monash University’s Clayton Campus. The optical fibres were provided by Australia’s Academic Research Network,” it noted.

They further explained the test methodology. “The group used a new device that replaces 80 lasers with one single piece of equipment known as a micro-comb, which is smaller and lighter than existing telecommunications hardware. It was planted into and load-tested using existing infrastructure, which mirrors that used by the National Broadband Network (NBN).”

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Internet speeds are always subject to real-time parameters. And with excess load on the network over the past few months, this test suggests the good old internet can sustain itself in any condition.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 23, 2020 7:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25
News
Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25
Xiaomi Mi TV E43K full-HD affordable smart television launched

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV E43K full-HD affordable smart television launched

Motorola rumoured to launch One Fusion+ mid-range phone

News

Motorola rumoured to launch One Fusion+ mid-range phone

Australian researchers record world's fastest internet speed

News

Australian researchers record world's fastest internet speed

Microsoft warns about new phishing campaign using Excel files

News

Microsoft warns about new phishing campaign using Excel files

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25

Motorola rumoured to launch One Fusion+ mid-range phone

Australian researchers record world's fastest internet speed

Microsoft warns about new phishing campaign using Excel files

Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Australian researchers record world's fastest internet speed

News

Australian researchers record world's fastest internet speed
Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

News

Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones
Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data

Telecom

Vodafone revises Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan with 12GB data
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने ईद के मौके पर पेश किया खास प्लान, मिलेगा खर्च करने से ज्यादा

नॉडविन गेमिंग ने ESL India Premiership 2020 के 5वें सीजन का ऐलान किया

Infinix Hot 9 इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, हो सकते हैं दो स्मार्टफोन

Vodafone Idea ने किया अपने इस प्लान में बदलाव, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा फायदा

भारत में लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई ओप्पो के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए प्राइस!

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25
News
Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25
Motorola rumoured to launch One Fusion+ mid-range phone

News

Motorola rumoured to launch One Fusion+ mid-range phone
Australian researchers record world's fastest internet speed

News

Australian researchers record world's fastest internet speed
Microsoft warns about new phishing campaign using Excel files

News

Microsoft warns about new phishing campaign using Excel files
Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones

News

Honor to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future smartphones